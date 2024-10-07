George Wilson hits double in Newlands North Riding FA Cup win against Grangetown

Newlands earned a 5-1 North Riding FA Cup win against Grangetown

Newlands Park moved into the next round of the North Riding FA Saturday Challenge Cup with a 5-1 home success against Grangetown Boys Club Reserves.

George Wilson put Newlands ahead after five minutes, and Dan Freer’s header from a good corner by Liam Mintoft put the hosts 2-0 up. The visitors pulled a goal back just before half-time.

Jack Hakings put Newlands 3-1 ahead and sub Terry Day made sure of the win with a brilliant free-kick, Wilson scoring his second to round off the 5-1 win.

Scalby bowed out of the cup despite a good display in their 2-1 loss at Whinney Banks YCC.

Scalby led 1-0 at half-time through a Callum Randerson penalty earned by Riley Foster. The visitors should have capitalised though some good chances in first half.

Banks levelled on 60 minutes, the hosts’ winner was a screamer from 30 yards out leaving keeper Cam Anderson stranded. Anderson was on top form in the second half making three great saves to keep Scalby in the game against a good Banks team.

Anderson and Randerson were the Scalby men of the match.

Seamer raced to a 6-2 home victory against Newby in the Right Car East Riding County League Championship North.

Man of the match Zac Hastie and Jensen Bradbury hit a brace of goals apiece as Seamer dominated, further goals from Harley Adams and Reggie Steels rounding off the win.

Lucas Cooper got one back for Newby in the second half and Cameron MacDonald scored a bullet header in his birthday.

Newby men of the match for their second-half performances were Lucas Cooper and Joe Smith.