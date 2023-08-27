Glen Sani earns first NPL Division East win of the season for Bridlington Town

Pete Davidson returned to the starting line-up for Bridlington Town.

It was the hosts who created the first chance of the game, writes Ben Edwards.

Following great link-up play in the midfield, Lewis Dennison played the ball around the corner to Andy Norfolk who drove and shot low from 20-yards, but the ball went wide of the left post.

A minute later Matt Broadley cut inside from the right flank, firing well over on his left foot though it was nevertheless a promising start for the Seasiders.

Brid man of the match James Williamson and Joe Walton

Adam Nicholson, covering for James Hitchcock in between the sticks, was forced into his first save after 17 minutes, easily claiming a Liversedge effort from inside the penalty area.

Jack Walters put a low cross from the right behind for a Liversedge corner.

Dan Hartley rose highest from the set-piece, but headed straight at Nicholson.

The visitors attacked down the left with 10 minutes of the first half remaining.

The ball was cut back to Laurence Sorhaindo, but he was leaning back and skied it.

Benn Lewis whipped in a good cross from the right from deep, finding Glen Sani, but he headed straight at Jordan Porter.

Jack Bulless dragged down Joe Walton right on the edge of the penalty area.

Norfolk heroically blocked the free-kick, with the volleyed rebound flying over the bar.

With a minute until the break, Broadley slotted in Sani, forcing Porter into a good save one-on-one to claim Brid’s first corner of the game.

Walters then unleashed an audacious effort from 40-yards, but it flew over the crossbar - the first half ended deadlocked.

Four minutes into the second half, Broadley played a through ball to Lewis, but his effort was weak and straight at Porter.

Two minutes later Liversedge almost found the opener - Alex Wollerton fizzing an effort through the legs of James Williamson but over the bar.

Shortly after Will Portman tried his luck, but struck wide.

Just after the hour mark, a powerful, curling effort forced Nicholson into a good save, punching the ball over the bar.

The deadlock was broken after 69 minutes when Dennison did really well to hold off a defender. Porter got a fingertip to the striker’s effort, but Sani was on hand to tap the ball home on the goalline.

With 10 minutes to go, the hosts still continued to create chances despite Liversedge searching for an equaliser.

Norfolk’s corner found Williamson at the back post, but he was stretching for it and couldn’t head the ball on target.

Liversedge immediately went down the other end, with a cross from the left finding substitute Basille Zottos free at the back post, but he somehow headed wide.

Jake Martindale headed the ball into the feet of Dennison, but his volley went over.

A minute later Porter pulled off a great save as Norfolk's effort from 20-yards looked destined for the bottom right corner.

Centre-back Bulless tried his luck from 30 yards, though it went wide of the right post.

Dennison went close in injury time, seeing his effort saved one-on-one well saved by Porter, before opposing shot-stopper Nicholson pulled off a great reflex save from point-blank range.