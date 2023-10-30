Glen Sani sparkles but Bridlington Town edged out 1-0 by visitors Carlton Town

Bridlington Town defending a Carlton Town corner during the home loss for the Seasiders. PHOTOS BY DOM TAYLOR

Fourteen minutes in, Glen Sani, who started as a striker due to Lewis Dennison’s suspension, did well to win a free-kick towards the right on the edge of the penalty area.

Walters took the set-piece, which was straight at Felix Annan, though he spilled it - Sani couldn’t quite fumble the ball home.

Ali Aydemir’s cross almost found Sani, but it was put behind for a first corner of the game. The corner was cleared to Pete Davidson, whose shot looped miles over.

New Brid Town signing George Harrison on the ball.

Sani won another free-kick in a good position after a great run, though Walters fired the free-kick over.

A moment to forget for shot-stopper Annan saw him give the ball straight to Aydemir, but he fired over at the near post.

Two minutes later Sani went down in the area. Nothing was given but the ball fell to Aydemir, whose shot was saved at close range.

Sani got in behind, seeing his shot blocked for a corner. It was cleared, again only as far as Davidson. This time he spread the play excellently to Andy Norfolk, whose inswinging cross was glanced by James Williamson wide of the right post.

Andy Norfolk holds off a Carlton Town opponent in the NPL East match.

With seven minutes until the break, Walters was booked after sliding in and Carlton had a free kick 25-yards from goal.

It was whipped in from the right, and Walters again was penalised, this time for handball and a penalty was awarded to Carlton.

The spot-kick, however, was struck onto the left post - a relief for the Seasiders.

That relief lasted just 60 seconds, however, as another free kick was whipped in from the left by Niall Davie, finding Lamin Sisawo-Danso who headed past Hitchcock.

The second half began with Benn Lewis, who struggled to deal with right-winger Lamin Manneh in the second half, giving the ball away. Niall Hylton drove at him, cutting inside but firing wide of the right post.

Carlton continued their good start to the second half, as Hitchcock fumbled Alex Howes’ shot, before Matty Dixon conceded a free-kick on the edge of the penalty area after clipping his man, though it was blazed over by Manneh.

Just after the hour mark, Hitchcock made himself big to save well one-on-one, before the Seasiders went up the other end, with Norfolk’s effort from 20 yards going just wide of the left post.

A minute later Norfolk had another chance after a great ball through from Sani, but the one-on-one was excellently saved by Annan.

Davidson then made an excellent run, with his shot ending up finding Aydemir who could only put it down the throat of the ‘keeper.

It was Carlton who then pilled the pressure on, though Manneh’s shot flew over from the left-hand side of the box.

Sani, Aydemir and George Harrison all linked up well, before the latter unleashed a low effort from 20 yards, which was saved by Annan.

Carlton then had a gilt-edge chance at the back post after a cross from the left, but Howes couldn’t quite bundle it over the goal-line.