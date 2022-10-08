Goal Sports’ fine run halted by Beckett League Division Two promotion-chasers Goldsborough United

The home side came close to opening the scoring when George Sault’s corner hit the bar and the ball landed to Jack Bowden who with the goal at his mercy failed to score.

On 26 minutes another Sault delivery into the box was key as Goldsborough took the lead, his corner found Jay Niel and his header was turned in by Ben Watson for his fourth goal in two games.

A lack of concentration at the back nearly let the away side back in. A backpass was picked up by Diaz-Thomson and an indirect free-kick was awarded inside the box. Goldsborough had to be thankful for Phil Spencer’s intervention as he did superbly well to charge down the shot on goal.

Sault’s delivery had been causing serious problems for the away side all game and on 35 minutes his corner was again turned in, this time by Ian Smith to give Goldsborough a two-goal lead which they maintained until the final whistle.

On Saturday joint-leaders Sinnington beat visitors Filey Town Reserves 4-0, they started well taking a first half three goal lead.

Midway in the half Luke Balderson fired the Sinners ahead following a Archie Turner corner, Cam Frank scored his first goal for the club following another Turner corner, and just before half-time Balderson scored his second with a fine solo effort.

In the second half sub Charlie Hancock scored his first goal for the club.

Right-winger Billy Brewster won the Sinners man of the match award.

Wombleton Wanderers cruised to a 7-0 win in their local derby at Duncombe Park Reserves.

Paul Cook put Wombleton ahead after 11 minutes with a 35-yard left-wing free- kick, a superb pass by Ryan Rivis found Luke Quantock to score after 28 minutes to double their lead.

Less than minute into the second half and Wombleton scored thanks to an own goal and the visitors added further goals scored by Tom Eddery, Luke Tateson, Ryan Rivis, and Quantock.

Man of the Match winners were Harry King (Duncombe Park) and Kyle Wren (Wombleton).

It was also derby day for Heslerton as they travelled to face neighbours Rillington Rovers.

It was a slightly longer road trip for the Blues given their hosts are now playing at Slingsby, who have agreed that Rovers can play all home games on their field this season due to the serious state of the Rillington dressing rooms.

The visitors started brightly and would take the lead inside the opening 20 minutes, when a poorly cleared free-kick from Morgan Kendrew would see the ball back at the feet of the forward whose first time shot was saved by the Rillington keeper, only for Tom Peel to steer in the rebound from six yards.

Minutes later, Kendrew would receive a fine ball from full-back Josh Wade and he hit a fine drive low and hard into the corner of the hosts net, putting his side two to the good.

What then followed was a frantic 10 minutes or so that would see a player from either side dismissed after accumulating two yellow cards.

Rillington pressed their opposition as the first half drew to a close, but Heslerton’s back four and keeper Simon Clark stood firm.

In the second half Nathan Poole and Jack Burnett marshalled the back line very well indeed ensuring Clark saw little of the ball, with The Blues front men still looking dangerous a third goal was inevitable.

On the hour mark it would arrive through captain Ollie Stanton.

Peel fed his leader just over halfway and with acres of space Stanton would drive forward before firing low past the outstretched arm of Rillington’s keeper.

Inside the final few minutes, Jamie Atkinson was adjudged to have fouled inside the box. The Rillington man hit a decent spot-kick, but not good enough to beat Simon Clark, guessing the right way he palmed the ball away for his teammates to clear the ball to safety on the final whistle.

Joint Men of the Match for Heslerton were centre-backs Poole and Burnett.

Kirkdale United lost 4-3 in a thriller at home to Union Rovers in Division One.

Kirkdale started well taking the lead after 15 minutes with a Rob Galtry goal, Union levelled 10 minutes through Josh Ward’s deflected header.

Kirkdale took a 3-1 lead with goals scored by Jordan Green after 28 minutes and Ryan Moss after 34 minutes. But with 5 minutes to go in the first half Union came back into the game thanks to a goal scored by Steve Twamley with a glancing header following a long Harry Thistleton throw in..

The second half stated as well as Union could have wished for, Lee Timms latching onto a loose ball, before beating the keeper after 49 minutes.

Union’s winning goal came in the 65th minute, Ward again, with a bullet header leaving the keeper no chance.

Man of the Match award winners were Galtry (Kirkdale Utd), the Union award was shared by Jamie Allen and Steve Twamley.

Thornton le Dale entertained promoted Amotherby & Swinton with the visitors worthy 3-1 winners.

The visitors took a first half lead when their star man Macauley Lacey scored after 25 minutes.

Ryan Gaughan scored on the hour mark to double his sides lead, Myles Dale scored to pull a goal back for the Dale but five minutes from time sub Liam Wheeler scored to restored the visitors two goal advantage.

Man of the Match for Dale was Stephen Temple.