Goal Sports spot on to net shock Scarborough & District FA Junior Cup quarter-final win against Kirkdale United

Goal Sports earned a shock Scarborough & District FA Junior Cup quarter-final win against Kirkdale United

Kicking down the slope the visitors started really well with some great attacking play that saw Ronan Ohanrahan round the keeper and thump a shot off the foot of the post, writes Keith Sales.

Mark Plumpton took a wide free-kick which Oli Pea was an inch away from opening the scoring, Plumpton forced a good save from the home keeper from another free-kick 25 yards.

Just before the interval Plumpton curled a free-kick to the far post for Brandon Fields to slam home a diving header, his first goal for the club.

Wiombleton won 2-0 at ScalbyUGC

The second half was all Kirkdale, Goal Sports dug in throwing bodies in front of shots and struggling to get a foothold in the game.

Rob Galtrey headed one off the post from a yard out and always looked like scoring and he finally did on 69 minutes with a great finish.

In the penalty shoot-out, Billy Bown, Fields, Kieran Grzesiowski, Ohanrahan and Plumpton all scored for Goal Sports to win 5-4. Glen Forrester, Johnathon Wheeldon, Chris Metcalfe, and Jordon Green scored for Kirkdale, David Millan had his spot-kick superbly saved by Max Creed.

Snainton booked their semi-final spot with a 5-1 home win against Edgehill Reserves.

Stand-in striker Jamie Gallagher scored a wonder goal, a left-foot volley into the top corner to pull it back to 3-1 for Edgehill.

Left-back Josh Pickin was once again the star player for Edgehill.

Wombleton Wanderers also moved into the semis with a 2-0 win at Scalby.

Wombleton travelled with a heavily depleted squad with seven players missing but Josh Tateson scored in the first half, and centre-back Chris Browne scored in the second half.

Wombleton’s Man of the Match was central midfielder Kyle Wren, picking up two assists.

Rob Speight and Dave Oxley came closest to scoring for a very poor Scalby.

