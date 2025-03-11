​Goalkeeper Bobby Ellis is the shoot-out star as Heslerton Spiders Under-14s book place in York FA Cup final

Heslerton Spiders U14s booked their place in the York FA Cup final.

​Heslerton Spiders U14s’ management team are dusting down their cup final suits as they beat Division 1 Strensall in a dramatic York FA Cup semi-final penalty shoot-out.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The away team opened the scoring before Dan Thompson levelled. Strensall again went ahead in the second half but Freddie Maw drew the sides level again. Strensall took the lead again and had looked to have secured victory but with three minutes to go a Dexter Penny free-kick hit the post and Aidey Stone was on hand to prod the ball home.

The tie went to penalties with Bobby Ellis the hero, saving twice to send Spiders into the final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heslerton Hedgehogs U16s’ junior football journey ended with defeat against a Tockwith team who also finished their junior careers.

Heslerton Hedgehogs Under-16s played their final-ever game as a junior team.

Tockwith looked strong throughout, scoring some fantastic goals along the way but Heslerton never gave up and got their rewards through a James Stannard strike.

Ewan Masterman got the man of the match vote.

Credit to the Hedgehogs manager and three of his players who have stuck with the team since four years old.

Heslerton Hawks U8s welcomed Easingwold Harriers.

The Hawks weren't at their usual best and shipped goals but also created plenty of chances with goals from Trent Simpson, Valentine Davison and a brace from Billy Cooper. Reggie Cooper also put in a notable performance earning him the player of the match.

Heslerton Hunters U12s lost 5-1 at leaders Dringhouses, with Toby Shearsmith netting from the spot.

Safia Bryan got the player of the match award.