Goalkeeper Matt Bancroft saves the day as cup holders Scarborough net shoot-out win at Middlesbrough U23s

Matt Bancroft was Boro's hero in their shoot-out win in the North Riding FA Senior Cup clash at Middlesbrough Under-23s. PHOTO BY VIKING PHOTOGRAPHY YORK

In stark contrast to Saturday’s dismal home loss to Farsley Celtic, this was a terrific game with both sides passing the ball around, but Boro made the worst possible start, going behind in the first attack of the game, when the hosts’ Daniel Nukrumah raced down the left and fired goalwards, fellow striker Max Howells diverting the ball inside the left hand post, writes Steve Adamson.

Fenton John pushed forward, but was halted by a superb Kieran Weledji tackle, and a corner from Aidan Bridge was met by Frankie Whelan, who glanced his header wide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boro fought back strongly, almost levelling on 15 minutes when Dom Tear laid off to Finlay Barnes, whose shot struck the top of the bar, then the excellent Alex Brown surged down the left and crossed to Luca Colville, whose shot was blocked by Oli Samuels.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Colville corner fell at the feet of Bailey Gooda, but his fierce shot was blocked by Sam Collins, then Samuels blocked a Colville strike. It was all Boro, and Harry Green was next to try a shot, which was palmed away by home keeper Nathan Fisher, Michael Coulson fired a free kick into the defensive wall, Colville set up Alex Wiles, whose shot was deflected wide by Whelan, and Weledji netted from an offside position just before the interval.

Boro controlled much of the second half, with home full back George Gitau impressing with his strong tackles and centre-back Alfonso Lindo winning some towering headers.

A cross-shot from Barnes drifted past the far post, Tear fired over from 25 yards, before the equaliser came on 66 minutes when Lewis Maloney’s left-wing corner was bundled in at the near post by Harry Green.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then a Maloney corner from the right was flicked-on by Gooda, who had an excellent game, and Barnes headed straight at the keeper.

Middlesbrough’s pacy striker Howells fired in a free-kick that was fisted away by Bancroft, and a run from John was halted by a Gooda tackle.

Maloney and Barnes both fired over, then sub Alex Purver had a fierce shot tipped over.

Wiles blasted a powerful shot narrowly wide then a Maloney free-kick was palmed away by Fisher, Frank Mulhern striking the loose ball goalwards, but Lindo cleared off the line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the penalty shoot-out, Boro went first, and Mulhern’s weak kick was easily saved by Fisher, but then came a further 17 well-struck penalties, and it was Boro keeper Bancroft who turned match-winner, diving to his left to save a thunderous Bryant Bilongo effort, then in sudden death he sealed the win, keeping out Alfie Myers-Smith’s well-struck shot.

MIDDLESBROUGH - Fisher, Gitau (Myers-Smith 80), Samuels, Bridge, Lindo, Whelan (Bilongo 46), John, Traore, Nukrumah, Howells, Collins (Simpson 61)

BORO - Bancroft, Durose, Brown, Weledji, Gooda, Barnes, Coulson, Tear (Purver 71), Wiles (Mulhern 78),Green, Colville (Maloney 60)

REFEREE - David Holmes

GOALS - MIDDLESBROUGH - Max Howells 3; BORO - Harry Green 66

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PENALTIES - MIDDLESBROUGH – (scored) - Bridge, John, Nukrumah, Simpson, Samuels, Lindo, Howells; (saved) - Bilongo, Myers-Smith

BORO - (scored) - Maloney, Weledji, Green, Coulson, Barnes, Durose, Brown, Purver (saved)- Mulhern

BORO MAN OF MATCH - Alex Brown