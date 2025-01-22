Goalkeeper Nailea Lebron stars as Scarborough Football Scholarship U21 Women's team battle back to sink Barnsley FC
The hosts dug deep and delivered a performance full of heart and determination in a thrilling victory over the South Yorkshire side at the Scarborough Sports Village.
The first half was all about Nailea Lebron, who was unbelievable between the posts.
A string of outstanding saves earned her the Player of the Match honours and kept SFS in the fight as the visitors took a one-goal lead into the half-time break.
In the second half, the SFS team showed their class.
Amelia Breckon sparked the comeback with a crucial equaliser, half-volleying the ball home from a corner, before top scorer Lucy Fairbank stepped up again to slot home her 13th goal of the season.
The whole squad deserve credit for their effort and determination in the first game for several weeks.
The SFS U23s men's team put in a good performance despite their 5-1 loss at National Football Youth League Cup holders Chesterfield in the last 16 on Monday.
Three goals in the first half were easily avoidable, the home team were too strong with plenty of their players having experience at a good level in the non-league pyramid.
Johari Lacey was on target for the visitors, the man of the match was Sam Spenceley
The SFS U19s men suffered a 5-0 defeat at Sunderland.
Josh Fennell was named as SFS man of the match for a stand-out performance in goal.