News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub

Goalkeeper Ryan Whitley returns to Scarborough Athletic in loan deal

Scarborough Athletic have confirmed the return of goalkeeper Ryan Whitley on loan from York City.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 14:26 BST- 1 min read
Keeper Ryan Whitley has returned to Boro on loan from York City.Keeper Ryan Whitley has returned to Boro on loan from York City.
Keeper Ryan Whitley has returned to Boro on loan from York City.

A statement on the Scarborough Athletic FC website said: “Whitley, a member of Jono Greening's inaugural season squad, which gained promotion to the National League North via the play-offs, returns to the Seadogs on a season-long loan.

"Whitley, who has been York's number one in parts both last season and during pre-season, was made available for loan by his parent club and the addition is set to challenge Joe Cracknell for the goalkeeper jersey, providing some serious competition.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Whitley, 23, returns to the Seadogs for a third time after spending the 2021/22 season and the Covid-19 prematurely ended season of 2020/21 with Boro.

Most Popular

"Whitley, who had a brief spell with Boston United last season, joins Boro until the end of the season.

“Welcome back, Whits!

“The loan is subject to FA and National League ratification.”

Related topics:Scarborough AthleticYork CityJono GreeningYorkNational League NorthCovid-19Joe CracknellBoro