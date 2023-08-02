Keeper Ryan Whitley has returned to Boro on loan from York City.

A statement on the Scarborough Athletic FC website said: “Whitley, a member of Jono Greening's inaugural season squad, which gained promotion to the National League North via the play-offs, returns to the Seadogs on a season-long loan.

"Whitley, who has been York's number one in parts both last season and during pre-season, was made available for loan by his parent club and the addition is set to challenge Joe Cracknell for the goalkeeper jersey, providing some serious competition.

“Whitley, 23, returns to the Seadogs for a third time after spending the 2021/22 season and the Covid-19 prematurely ended season of 2020/21 with Boro.

"Whitley, who had a brief spell with Boston United last season, joins Boro until the end of the season.

“Welcome back, Whits!