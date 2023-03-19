Goalscorer Harrison Beeden sent off as Whitby Town sunk by Bamber Bridge comeback
A fifth goal of the season from Harrison Beeden gave Whitby Town a first-half lead at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium - but the Seasiders' three-match unbeaten run came to an end after a second-half turnaround from the play-off chasing hosts.
The winner came from the penalty spot in controversial fashion, writes Liam Ryder.
A spot-kick was awarded for a foul from goalscorer Beeden, but under the double jeopardy rule, his sending-off was the incorrect call.
After signing a new contract until the end of next season, manager Nathan Haslam named an unchanged starting line-up from the one that had defeated Matlock Town 4-1 at home the previous week.
And Whitby wasted no time in giving the away following a glimpse of their intent was, in the sixth minute, Shaun Tuton headed the ball down into the path of Harry Green, but the latter was denied by a crucial sliding challenge from Nathan Pond which saw the ball cannon back off his shin.
Ten minutes later, Whitby were awarded a free-kick just inside the opposition's half. Priestley Griffiths played the set-piece forwards, perfectly onto the head of Rowe.
He flicked header found Beeden in a central area inside the 18-yard box and his finish was low beyond Felix Goddard allowing him to race to celebrate.
Four minutes later, with Town looking compact in defence, Rowe made a wonderful challenge to clear Finlay Cross-Adair's ball across the face of goal, before at the other end, Luke Mariette made an equally as impressive block from Josef Wheatley's close-range effort.
Cross-Adair had the best chance of the first half for Bamber Bridge as he was slipped through on goal with a perfect through ball, only to lose his footing and allow Shane Bland to gather.
In the 31st minute, another good Bamber Bridge move culminated in Isaac Sinclair finding Finlay Sinclair-Smith, but with a number of Town bodies in the vicinity, he blazed wide.
At the beginning of the second half, Bland had to be alert to tip Sinclair-Smith's close-range effort around his near post before, moments later, some neat build-up play saw Lewis Hawkins have an effort blocked before Connor Simpson back-heeled the ball into the path of Joe Wheatley who was then denied by Goddard.
Bamber Bridge then started to really turn the screw - a Cross-Adair effort finding the roof of the net in the 56th minute before, four minutes later, they equalised with Cross-Adair prodding home from close range, a goal which Haslam was particularly disappointed with.
In the 68th minute, the aforementioned big moment arrived was Sinclair-Smith was softly nudged to the ground inside the area with Beeden receiving his marching orders on the back of that. Sinclar-Smith himself stepped up, and despite Bland guessing correctly, he was unable to keep the spot-kick out.
Town, to their credit, didn't let the numerical disadvantage prevent them from creating opportunities of their own. Aaron Braithwaite capitalised on a poor pass in midfield but he could only fire into the hands of Goddard from range.
Deep, deep into the stoppage time, Soni Fergus, returning from a long injury lay-off, prevented the home side adding a third with a marvellous block at the back post.