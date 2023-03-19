Goalscorer Harrison Beeden sent off as Whitby Town sunk by Bamber Bridge comeback

Harrison Beeden put the Blues in front but was then sent off in controversial fashion after his foul saw Bamber Bridge win from the penalty spot.

The winner came from the penalty spot in controversial fashion, writes Liam Ryder.

A spot-kick was awarded for a foul from goalscorer Beeden, but under the double jeopardy rule, his sending-off was the incorrect call.

After signing a new contract until the end of next season, manager Nathan Haslam named an unchanged starting line-up from the one that had defeated Matlock Town 4-1 at home the previous week.

Soni Fergus, returning from a long injury lay-off, made a superb late stop to keep out a third Bridge goal.

And Whitby wasted no time in giving the away following a glimpse of their intent was, in the sixth minute, Shaun Tuton headed the ball down into the path of Harry Green, but the latter was denied by a crucial sliding challenge from Nathan Pond which saw the ball cannon back off his shin.

Ten minutes later, Whitby were awarded a free-kick just inside the opposition's half. Priestley Griffiths played the set-piece forwards, perfectly onto the head of Rowe.

He flicked header found Beeden in a central area inside the 18-yard box and his finish was low beyond Felix Goddard allowing him to race to celebrate.

Four minutes later, with Town looking compact in defence, Rowe made a wonderful challenge to clear Finlay Cross-Adair's ball across the face of goal, before at the other end, Luke Mariette made an equally as impressive block from Josef Wheatley's close-range effort.

Cross-Adair had the best chance of the first half for Bamber Bridge as he was slipped through on goal with a perfect through ball, only to lose his footing and allow Shane Bland to gather.

In the 31st minute, another good Bamber Bridge move culminated in Isaac Sinclair finding Finlay Sinclair-Smith, but with a number of Town bodies in the vicinity, he blazed wide.

At the beginning of the second half, Bland had to be alert to tip Sinclair-Smith's close-range effort around his near post before, moments later, some neat build-up play saw Lewis Hawkins have an effort blocked before Connor Simpson back-heeled the ball into the path of Joe Wheatley who was then denied by Goddard.

Bamber Bridge then started to really turn the screw - a Cross-Adair effort finding the roof of the net in the 56th minute before, four minutes later, they equalised with Cross-Adair prodding home from close range, a goal which Haslam was particularly disappointed with.

In the 68th minute, the aforementioned big moment arrived was Sinclair-Smith was softly nudged to the ground inside the area with Beeden receiving his marching orders on the back of that. Sinclar-Smith himself stepped up, and despite Bland guessing correctly, he was unable to keep the spot-kick out.

Town, to their credit, didn't let the numerical disadvantage prevent them from creating opportunities of their own. Aaron Braithwaite capitalised on a poor pass in midfield but he could only fire into the hands of Goddard from range.

