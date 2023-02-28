Goldsborough FC run riot to defeat Filey Town Reserves 14-0

Goldsborough came out of the blocks fast and after two minutes took the lead.

Great work from Ben Watson saw him steal the ball from the defender and was then hacked down in the box. Picking himself up he dispatched the penalty with ease.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Five minutes later it was 2-0, Ben Duell with the brilliant driving run around a number of players and then teeing up George Sault to stroke home.

Super-sub Simon Taylor hit a second-half hat-trick

With 10 played the home side had a third. Phil Spencer’s brilliant ball in saw Watson in on goal, the keeper saved well but Sault picked up the scraps and went round the keeper to make it 3-0.

The away side then had a big chance of their own as the forward broke through a number of challenges but Diaz-Thomson reacted well to save at his feet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 18 minutes Damon Craig unselfishly set man of the match Sault up. His effort was blocked on the line but Craig managed to flick the ball to Watson to get his second to make it 4-0.

The first hat-trick of the game came five minutes later when Watson fired a thunderous volley in off the bar 5-0. Watson would grab his fourth and Goldsborough’s sixth with a header from another Spencer cross. With 5 minutes to go in the half it was 7-0 and Spencer got his goal after great work from Sault.

With three minutes played in the second half Craig skipped past a number of challenges before firing in a powerful effort low into the bottom corner.

On the hour mark it was Richard Davies heading in his first of the season to make it 9-0.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three minutes later and Simon Taylor’s in-swinging corner found Davies again whose glancing header found the back of the net. Two minutes later Taylor got his first goal of the season.

A Sault cross was controlled well by Adam Entwistle before acrobatically volleying in to give Boro 12.