Goldsborough knocked out of Marisa Trophy by Kirkdale United in penalty shoot-out

Goldsborough were knocked out of Marisa Trophy by Kirkdale United in penalty shoot-out

Neither side could break the deadlock in 90 minutes, so the match went to penalties, which United won by a 4-2 scoreline, and they now face the winners of Ryedale and Heslerton.

Whitby Fishermen’s Society Academy held their nerve to claim a 5-4 penalty shoot-out in their Marisa Trophy quarter-final derby at Fishburn Park Academy on Tuesday night.

A first-half double from Jake Faichney along with an 87th-minute effort from sub Jay Jordan cancelled out goals from Park’s Elliot Coates, Aaron Locker and sub Billy Blake, before the Fishermen netted a 5-4 shoot-out win.

Jake Faichney, right, scored twice for Whitby Fishermen's Society Academy in their cup clash against Fishburn Park Academy. PHOTO BY BRIAN MURFIELD

​The young Fishermen are now waiting to see who they face in the final four as Lealholm Reserves host The Valley on Saturday in the last quarter-final.

Wombleton Wanderers won 4-1 in the Ryedale Hospital Cup final on Friday night against Amotherby & Swinton at Kirkbymoorside.

Dave Thompson bagged two for Wanderers, with Jack Simpson and Ryan Rivis also on target, George Peirson replying for Amotherby.

Wombleton had earned their place in the final with a 4-2 penalty shoot-out semi-final win against The Valley on Wednesday after a 3-3 draw.

Kirkdale moved into the Marisa Trophy semi-finals

Dan Baldry (2) and Ryan Rivis netted for Wombleton, Zac Hansen (2) and Jake Adams replied for Valley.

James Sawdon hit four goals as Slingsby roared to a 7-2 Division Two win at Ryedale on Wednesday.

The other Slingsby scorers were Lee Timms (2) and Martin Crick, Brody Norton-Hunter and Jack Vincent netted for Ryedale.

The Pickering-based side bounced back with a 2-1 win at Goldsborough on Saturday.

Boro went 1-0 up at half-time through Ben Watson. Ryedale won it thanks to goals from Dan Greaves and Jack Vincent.

Harvey Clacherty and Dave Wilkinson hit hat-tricks as Division One champs Rosedale beat Valley 9-0 on Saturday.