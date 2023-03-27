Jake Faichney hit a hat-trick for Whitby Fishermen

After a goalless opening 45 minutes, it was only three minutes into the second half that Boro took the lead.

A long ball forward was sliced by the defender as he attempted to clear which allowed George Sault a run on goal, with the outside of his right boot he calmly slotted past the keeper.

On 55 minutes Heslerton were reduced to 10 men for a late challenge by Ruston on centre-back Jay Niel, the former receiving a red card.

Despite being down to ten men the hosts equalised when a ball into the box by Morgan Kendrew met the head of George Ridler but it was straight at Diaz-Thomson, however, the effort was spilled and the attacker Jack Burnett smashed home to make it 1-1.

Whitby Fishermen’s Society Academy lost 6-2 at home to second-placed Sinnington.

Jay Jordan and Lewis Peel, with a penalty, netted for the hosts, whose man of the match was Jack Henshaw.

​The Academy team entertain Filey Town Reserves this coming Saturday.

The Whitby Fishermen’s Society first team had a much better day in the North Riding League first division, winning 5-1 at Whinney Banks YCC to boost their promotion push.

The second-placed Fishermen are now four points clear of third-placed TIBS, who lost 2-1 at home to Great Ayton United Royals.

Jake Faichney led the way for Fishermen with a hat-trick in a fine away win, with Jack Cairns and man of the match Sam Russell also on target for the high-flyers, who scored four in a superb second-half show after the scores were locked at 1-1 at the interval.

​The Fishermen are without a game this weekend and return to action on Saturday April 8 at Thirsk Falcons.

​Lealholm’s relentless march to the title continued with an 8-0 hammering of visitors Loftus Athletic last weekend.

​A first-half hat-trick from Lewis Henderson put the hosts in command at half-time, then top scorer Carl Gray was introduced on 54 minutes and he proceeded to smash in four goals in a 16-minute spell, Mark McCarthy completing the rout in the closing moments.

The Tigers can take a step closer to securing the title with a win at Yarm & Eaglescliffe on Saturday, followed by a night game at home to Great Ayton United Royals on Wednesday April 5.

Super-subs were the stars for Fishburn Park in their Premier Division 3-2 home win against Thirsk Falcons.

​Rhys Kipling came off the bench to score a double, while fellow sub Andrew Menzies also got on the scoresheet as the hosts edged to victory by the odd goal in five.

Park will entertain leaders Redcar Newmarket this coming Saturday.