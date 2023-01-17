Goldsborough United and The Valley net shock Ryedale Hospital Cup wins

Division One side Bagby & Balk suffered a 1-0 Ryedale Hospital Cup loss against second division leaders The Valley.

United had a great early chance when Phil Spencer’s pass into the box sliced across goal and found Damon Craig at the back post, from a tight angle he saw his effort cannon back off the post, writes Keith Sales.

On 20 minutes a long-range Ryedale effort clipped the outside of the post and went wide.

Two minutes later Adam Entwistle latched onto a Ben Watson flick to see his effort well saved by the Ryedale keeper, the follow-up by Aidan Duell was lashed over the bar.

The second half started as a sloppy affair, Spencer’s free-kick was headed at goal by Watson and saved well by the keeper.

Half-time substitute Dom Ingham was in on the action but his shot after a driving run was sent over the bar.

Five minutes later Ben Duell tried his luck as he danced through the Ryedale defence but his shot was sent narrowly over the bar.

The next chance that fell to the hosts was however dispatched.

Ian Smith picked the ball up and played a great through ball for the onrushing George Sault.

The keeper did well to get to the ball before Sault but could only put the ball into the path of Entwistle who kept his composure to finish low into the bottom corner for 1-0.

A few minutes later Sault showed great skill down the left as he drove into the box where he was up ended to give the home side a penalty.

Jay Niel stepped up confidently and dispatched down the middle to give the home side a 2-0 advantage.

Five minutes later United’s Entwhistle had the ball in the back of the net again, this time however it was ruled out for offside.

Second division leaders The Valley won 1-0 at Division One Bagby & Balk in a very hard-fought cup-tie.

Harry Ward netted early when he brought down a through ball and slotted past the Bagby keeper.

Man of the Match for Valley was Josh Westmoreland at centre- back, however, the whole team deserves the accolade.

Heslerton progressed into the quarter-finals with a 2-1 win at Whitby Fishermen’s Academy.

Heslerton went ahead inside three minutes. Rob Ruston found frontman Gareth Driver with a delightful forward ball and though the first shot was blocked by the Whitby keeper, Ruston made no mistake with the follow up.

Ten minutes into the second half Heslerton doubled their lead.

Tom Peel held the ball on halfway and fed man of the match Ruston, who in turn played Morgan Kendrew in, eluding some last-ditch challenges he fired past the keeper and high into the Whitby net.

