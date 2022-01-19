Goldsborough united marched into the semis of the Hospital Cup

There were three changes from the previous week with Aiden Duell starting at left-back, Ben Pike on the right of midfield, and Damon Craig up front, writes Keith Sales.

It was a bright and positive start for Goldsborough, who went into an early lead.

A drop ball resulted in Mike Dent playing in George Sault, and he set up Dom Ingham for a simple tap-in to put Goldsborough ahead.

The game was end to end and being played in typical cup fashion, United soon doubled their lead.

Great energy from Ingham and Sault put the Kirkdale defence under pressure, and a poor backpass was read perfectly by Damon Craig who nipped in to lift the ball over the keeper.

Kirkdale started the second half brightly and had an early chance to pull a goal back when the forward found himself in space inside the area.

Keeper Pete Diaz-Thomson, though, made a superb save to his right with the ball destined for the top corner.

Next it was Mike Dent with a great block as the forward pulled the trigger from close range, Goldsborough making a sluggish start to the half.

Having weathered the early pressure things settled, and the counter attack was always on for Goldsborough as Kirkdale pushed to get back into the game.

It was a quick break that led to Goldsborough’s third.

A good ball down the right set Ben Pike on his way, who sold his man and cut back before crossing.

The headed clearance fell to Ingham, whose first-time effort found the far corner.

Diaz-Thomson made another excellent save low to his left to tip round the post.

The pressure told in the end, though, as Kirkdale gave themselves a lifeline, Phil Ward found himself in space before firing across goal into the bottom corner.

Ward scored another to set up a tense finish, but Goldsborough held on for a deserved win and a place in the semi-finals.

A brilliant team performance, with mentions to Man of the Match Diaz-Thomson in goal, Nathan Smurthwaite and Aiden Duell both impressed.

United face a tough trip to high-flying Ayton in the second division this Saturday.

Whitby Fishermen’s Academy romped to a 6-0 win at Duncombe Park Reserves in Division Two.

After a battling start, Fishermen were awarded a penalty for a foul on Lewis Coultas which he slotted home coolly.

The visitors created chances, eventually Danny Marson making a lovely run into the box came face to face with the keeper and blazed the ball into the roof of the net with an unstoppable effort.

Fishermen carried on with constant pressure pushing forward and won a free-kick on the right hand side of the pitch which Adam Young floated in lovely, the keeper dropped it and Adam Warrillow slotted it home.

Whitby were relentless and won another free-kick 35 yards out which Young once again took charge of floating a lovely ball in straight over the keeper and into the net, 4-0 at half-time.

The second half carried on in the same pattern of play as Park seemed to tire and more chances came. Jordon rifled a shot at the keeper that rebounded out and fell to Coultas to slot past the keeper.

The pressure carried on with a couple of goals disallowed, then Jack Cairns played a nice ball over the top for Jordon to latch onto to play a nice lob over the top of the onrushing Park keeper.

Man of the match winner for the Fishermen was Young with an all-round excellent defensive display .

The young Fishermen head to Gillamoor in the league this Saturday.

Fishburn Park slipped to a 6-2 home loss against Redcar Athletic Reserves in a Friday night North Riding League Premier Division clash.

Fishburn head to Kader this Saturday.

Staithes Athletic are set to play host to Thornaby Dubliners this Saturday.

The First Division East clash between Lealholm and Whitby Fishermen’s Academy was called off due to a frozen pitch last weekend.