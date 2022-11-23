Beyond Housing Community Connector Coordinator Stephanie Lake (left) presents the new Beyond Housing sponsored strip to the Scarborough Ladies U14 team, with their Manager Colin Hepples (right).

Trying a new formation, and once settled into it, the home team played some excellent attacking football with girl of the game, Alesha Grime being pivotal in their link up play.

Clever one-twos between Grime and Brooke Southren released Gracie McLoughlin to open the scoring.

Another two goals, scored in similar fashion presented McLoughlin with a first-half hat-trick to lead 3-0 at the break.

The second half continued in the same vein, with Grime, Southren and Lola Bayes carving out chances at will.

The fourth eventually arrived, when slick play from the front three set up Jemima Chapman to strike from distance.

McLoughlin then added her fourth goal of the day with a driving run and finish.

The defence of Lauren Monkman, Sienna Williams and the outstanding Ava Gilroy were never troubled.

Scarborough Ladies Under-13s were on the road to Stamford Bridge, with Boro earning victory by a 5-0 margin.

Both teams started well with a fairly even contest being played out.

Scarborough's persistence paid off with the Reds taking the lead with a fantastic strike by Layla Bint from long-distance.

It wasn't long before substitute Alice Wood came on and she scored with a fantastic assist from Lillie Mae Bayes.

The Reds went into the break two goals clear.

Into the second half Scarborough had the momentum with another fantastic goal from Wood.

Scarborough made a few more changes to the team and it was Isla Jones’ turn to get on the scoresheet making it 4-0.

Finally Lillie Mae Bayes’ hard work paid off after an outstanding contribution in the game with a goal final score 5-0 to Boro.