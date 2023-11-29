Gracie McLoughlin hits four as Scarborough Ladies Under-15s win at Stamford Bridge

Scarborough Ladies Under-15s had a tough encounter on the road at Stamford Bridge on Saturday morning, but returned with a 5-0 victory in the City of York Girls Football League clash.

Scarborough Ladies FC Under-15s

The Scarborough girls went into the break 2-0 up with a brace from Gracie McLoughlin.

The in-form McLoughlin added a further two after the interval with the scoreline completed when Brooke Southren hit a looping volley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The visitors looked solid throughout the team with Elsa Lees and Ava Gildroy being resolute in defence.

Scarborough Ladies Under-12s

Scarborough Ladies Under-12s hosted Wigginton Grasshoppers on Saturday and put in their strongest performance of the season so far.

Wigginton are a top team in the league, and have been playing together for four years.

The Scarborough girls only came together as a team in September, but matched the more experienced team for the majority of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coming in 1-0 down at the break, the Boro girls went out for the second period with real purpose, and shortly after going 2-0 down they produced the moment of the match with Olive Atthews scoring an absolute worldy from just inside the halfway line.

The relentless work-rate the girls had put in led to some tired legs and they conceded two late goals to finish 4-1 down.

Coaches from both teams commented how enjoyable and competitive the game was, a real testament to the work Scarborough are putting in at training and during matches.

Scarborough Ladies Under-14s played against Old Malton St Mary's on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both teams played some good football but nothing could separate them in the first half.

In the second half both teams went looking for the goal and a mix-up at the back saw Boro go one goal down.

Scarborough equalised from the kick-off thanks to a Pippa Wedge goal and played well but Malton went ahead again.

Boro won a free-kick and Layla Bint levelled, but it wasn't to be today and Malton won it 3-2.