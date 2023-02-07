​Gracie McLoughlin hits hat-trick as Scarborough Ladies Under-14s see off Holme Rovers

Beyond Housing Community Connector Coordinator Stephanie Lake (front, left) presents the new Beyond Housing sponsored strip to the Scarborough Ladies U14 team, with their Manager Colin Hepples (front, right).

The visitors held out under pressure until the last 10 minutes of the first half, when Sienna Wiiliams slipped a terrific pass to Brooke Southren who finished well to open the scoring.

Gracie McLaughlin quickly added a second to give the hosts a 2-0 advantage at half-time.

Straight from kick-off, the visitors capitalised on a defensive error to pull one back.

Scarborough Ladies U15s

This spurred Boro into gear and from that moment Holme rarely ventured into the Scarborough half.

McLaughlin netted two more to round off her hat-trick, then Emilie Watson added the fifth.

Hollie Robinson took girl of the game for the hosts with a barnstorming display.

Scarborough Ladies Under-13s battled bravely but lost out 2-1 at home to high-flying Bishopthorpe.

Both teams started well with not a lot to choose between them.

With 10 minutes to go until half-time Bishopthorpe hit a wonder strike from 30 yards out putting them 1-0 up at the break.

In the second half it was again very closely-contested, but some sloppy defending at the back saw the Reds go 2-0 down.

This didn't stop Scarborough who kept attacking, and Isla Jones saw the Bishopthorpe keeper off her line and chipped her to make it 2-1.

Scarborough piled on the pressure but Bishopthorpe held on for the win.

The Boro girl of the game award went to Lucy Hartley who was a rock at the back and playing some fantastic passes out.

Scarborough Ladies Under-10s played York RI in an entertaining game at Sherburn.

The less experienced home side more than held their own throughout the game, and were rewarded with three well worked goals from Faith Akeroyd, Gracie-Leigh Creed and Beatrice Lawson.

The girl of the game for Scarborough was keeper Mollie Thompson who made some sensational saves, including an amazing one on one double block.