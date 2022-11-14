Great Scott shines as Scarborough Ladies Under-16s defeat Bishopthorpe
Scarborough Ladies Under-16s made it three wins in a row with a 5-2 victory over Bishopthorpe.
Bish opened the scoring in but Boro raised their game and goals from striker Lucy Fairbank and midfielder Lil Scott meant a 2-1 half-time lead.
Boro extended their lead with a stunning 20-yard lobbed shot from Scott but Bish pulled a goal back. Another Fairbanks goal and Scott completing her hat-trick with a penalty made it 5-2.
Player of the match was midfielder Lexie Daubney, who, along with Phoebe Philps and Scott, put in a great performance
Most Popular
Scarborough Ladies Under-12 Reds continued their excellent form with a fourth straight win, triumphing 2-1 at home against Heslerton in their first match in a new kit.
The girls of the match were Poppy Timmins and Amiele Milton. Timmins’ first-half performance was outstanding, her persistence and non-stop running led to her taking two chances, while Milton again bossed the centre of midfield.
After going a goal down early on every player worked hard to win 2-1. Issy Templeman made some great stops and she was protecting so well by the defenders, Layla Horn, Erin Hirst and Maddie Dunn.
Scarborough Ladies Under-12s Whites continued their superb form with an 8-0 win at Wiggington.
Sophie Overfield had her best game of the season grabbing four goals, the pick being her first, a wonderful struck shot into the top corner.
Lacey O’Hara grabbed two goals herself, her first a tap in after some great work down the wing from Chloe McArthur who was a constant threat providing numerous crosses into the danger area.
O’Hara grabbed her second after again some superb link-up play by Overfield and captain Matilda Jordan, opening up the home team with some quality forward passing.
McArthur grabbed a couple of goals too, her pick being the first after mazy run down the right wing from a third of the pitch in to produce a quality shot into the bottom corner giving the home keeper no chance.
The Boro defence of Sophie Gray, Molly Lassey and Grace Leach excelled, always pressing the home team back with some great runs out from the back and Anna Donbavand for work ethic and assists created. Girl of the match award went to Overfield.