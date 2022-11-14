Great Scott shines as Scarborough Ladies Under-16s defeat Bishopthorpe

Erin Hirst in action for Scarborough Ladies FC U12s Reds in their 2-1 win against Heslerton

Bish opened the scoring in but Boro raised their game and goals from striker Lucy Fairbank and midfielder Lil Scott meant a 2-1 half-time lead.

Boro extended their lead with a stunning 20-yard lobbed shot from Scott but Bish pulled a goal back. Another Fairbanks goal and Scott completing her hat-trick with a penalty made it 5-2.

Player of the match was midfielder Lexie Daubney, who, along with Phoebe Philps and Scott, put in a great performance

Poppy Timmins in action for Scarborough Ladies Under-12s Reds

Scarborough Ladies Under-12 Reds continued their excellent form with a fourth straight win, triumphing 2-1 at home against Heslerton in their first match in a new kit.

The girls of the match were Poppy Timmins and Amiele Milton. Timmins’ first-half performance was outstanding, her persistence and non-stop running led to her taking two chances, while Milton again bossed the centre of midfield.

After going a goal down early on every player worked hard to win 2-1. Issy Templeman made some great stops and she was protecting so well by the defenders, Layla Horn, Erin Hirst and Maddie Dunn.

Scarborough Ladies Under-12s Whites continued their superb form with an 8-0 win at Wiggington.

Scarlet Cole pushes on for Scarborough Ladies FC Under-12s Reds

Sophie Overfield had her best game of the season grabbing four goals, the pick being her first, a wonderful struck shot into the top corner.

Lacey O’Hara grabbed two goals herself, her first a tap in after some great work down the wing from Chloe McArthur who was a constant threat providing numerous crosses into the danger area.

O’Hara grabbed her second after again some superb link-up play by Overfield and captain Matilda Jordan, opening up the home team with some quality forward passing.

McArthur grabbed a couple of goals too, her pick being the first after mazy run down the right wing from a third of the pitch in to produce a quality shot into the bottom corner giving the home keeper no chance.