Half-season review Part 1 by Steve Adamson – Boro make flying start to life in National League North

Scarborough Athletic celebrate the leveller scored by Lewis Maloney in the 1-1 home draw against Boston United on August 27.

Manager Jono Greening retained the bulk of last season’s promotion winning side, with only Jake Day, Dylan Cogill and James Cadman moving on, and goalkeeper Ryan Whitley returning to York after his season long loan spell.

Coming in to replace them were 19-year-old left-sided defender Kieran Burton from Tadcaster Albion, attacking midfielder Dom Tear from Guiseley, striker Jake Charles from Stafford Rangers, returning keeper Joe Cracknell from Harrogate Town and pacy winger Dan Bramall who played for Ballymena United last season.

A reserve team was entered into the Humber Premier League, and crowd segregation introduced for all first team home games at the Flamingo Land Stadium.

The in-form Boro defender Kieran Weledji scored in the 3-2 home win against Chorley

The pre-season period saw Luca Colville score in a 1-0 win at Goole, as Boro became first ever winners of the Jeff Barmby Memorial Cup, while the Dave Holland Trophy was shared for the first time, after a 2-2 draw against Bridlington Town at Queensgate. Highlights of the friendly games were a 6-0 rout of Pickering Town and a 3-2 defeat of Marske United.

AUGUST

More than 650 season tickets were sold, and Boro began their National League North campaign with a long trek to Brackley Town, where they went down 2-0.

But in the first home match, Hereford were beaten 1-0 in a thrilling clash, courtesy of a second half own goal.

New signing Dom Tear made a big impact with two goals to bag a late 2-2 draw with Bradford PA

That action-packed game set the tone for what was to follow, with a series of high-quality games attracting bumper crowds to the Flamingo Land Stadium.

At home to Bradford Park Avenue, Hull City's Will Jarvis returned for a second loan spell, as Boro trailed 2-0 with less than five minutes to play, but Dom Tear scored two last gasp goals to secure a 2-2 draw.

Skipper Michael Coulson netted twice in a terrific 2-0 win at full-timers AFC Fylde, despite a red card for Ash Jackson.

Ryan Watson was dismissed in the next game, and Lewis Maloney was the scorer, in a scrappy 1-1 home draw with Boston United, striker Jake Charles suffering a dislocated shoulder, which has left him sidelined for the past four months.

Legendary Scarborough FC boss Neil Warnock hands Ash Jackson the Bradford PA man of the match award

Then came a superb 2-1 win at Blyth Spartans, despite a third red in successive games, as Kieran Glynn was dismissed, but Coulson and Maloney, with a late penalty found the net.

PLAYER OF THE MONTH - Joe Cracknell

SEPTEMBER

Pacy 19-year-old striker Hassan Ayari joined on a month's loan from Sheffield United, and made his debut in a 4-2 win at Farsley Celtic, where 450 Boro fans made up more than half of the crowd, as they cheered on a thrilling 4-2 win, with Weledji, Jarvis, Tear and Colville sharing the goals.

Next came a 3-2 home success against Chorley, when Weledji, Colville and Maloney netted, but Boro almost threw away the points, having led 3-0 with 20 minutes to play.

Midfielder Tom Pugh made his debut, having joined from Scunthorpe United, but he returned to the Lincolnshire club soon after.

At home to NPL side Dunston in the FA Cup, Boro again sneaked a 3-2 win, with Brad Plant (2) and Coulson finding the net to extend the unbeaten run to eight games.

But the following week Banbury United came from behind to win 2-1, after Weledji had given Boro an interval lead down in Oxfordshire.

On the following Tuesday, Boro went down 2-0 at Curzon Ashton, the first of three games in quick succession against the Manchester club.

PLAYER OF THE MONTH- Kieran Weledji.

