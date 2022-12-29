Half-season review Part 2 by Steve Adamson - Boro end 2022 in top three of National League North table

Kieran Burton scores the winner in the 1-0 home win against Telford in October.

OCTOBER

Boro drew 2-2 at home to Curzon Ashton in the FA Cup, twice coming from behind to level, through Kieran Weledji and Michael Coulson, and they then lost 3-2 (aet) in the replay, despite being the better side for long periods, with Ayari and Weledji the scorers.

A thumping 5-0 home win against Kettering got Boro's league campaign back on track, the goals shared by Maloney, Weledji, Burton, Coulson and Jackson. Making his debut was bustling 18-year-old striker Ciaran McGuckin, who joined on loan from Rotherham.

Skipper Michael Coulson in action during the 2-1 win against Peterborough Sports

Next, hosts Boro beat a youthful Middlesbrough in the NRCFA Senior Cup 4-1 in an entertaining clash, Brad Plant scoring twice and Tear and Maloney also on target.

Burton was the scorer in a 1-0 home success against Telford, but they then slipped to a 2-0 defeat at Alfreton, followed by a 2-2 home draw against Spennymoor Town, after Maloney, with a 25-yard thunderbolt and Coulson had given them a 2-0 interval lead.

PLAYER OF THE MONTH: Kieran Burton

NOVEMBER

Boro boss Jono Greening steered his side to a superb first half of the season

The brilliant Burton hit a hat-trick, and McGuckin his first Boro goal, in a superb 4-2 home win against Kidderminster, Coulson making his 200th Boro appearance.

Coulson scored in a 1-1 draw at Leamington, followed by a 3-3 home thriller against title favourites Kings Lynn, Gooda, Coulson and Tear netting for Boro, watched by a bumper crowd of 1,912.

Two successive away wins came next, Tear, Colville and Maloney netting, as Boro twice came from behind to win 3-2 at Gloucester City, then a Luca Colville strike, coupled with a fantastic point-blank save from keeper Joe Cracknell sealed a 1-0 success at Buxton.

The poor FA Trophy run continued with a 1-0 defeat at NPL side Marine, then Boro's 26-match unbeaten home run, stretching back 12 months, was ended by a 3-1 loss to Chester, Ryan Watson scoring.

Ciaran McGuckin netted the winner against Peterborough Sports

Jono Greening was linked with the vacant York managerial post, but quickly ruled himself out, as Boro ended the month still in the play-off spots.

PLAYER OF THE MONTH: Lewis Maloney

DECEMBER

Dom Tear scored at Southport, but the hosts grabbed a stoppage time equaliser to snatch a 1-1 draw.

Then fellow newly-promoted side Peterborough Sports visited the Flamingo Land Stadium, and Boro scored two terrific goals to secure a 2-1 win, as Will Thornton powered home a header from a Maloney corner, and McGuckin slotted past the keeper after Kieran Glynn turned his marker, raced forward 40 yards, and sent a precise through-ball to the edge of the area, as Boro went back into third.

Frozen pitches caused the home game with Brackley and the clash at Bradford Park Avenue to be postponed.

Boro’s superb 2022 ended with a dramatic 3-2 win at leaders Darlington on Boxing Day.

After going behind to a goal from ex-Seadog Jacob Hazel, Boro led 2-1 at the break thanks to efforts from Kieran Glynn and Dom Tear, the former scoring his first of the season.

