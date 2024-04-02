Hall and Tear’s injury-time goals fire Scarborough Athletic to dramatic comeback win at King’s Lynn Town

Dom Tear scores the late winner for Boro as they came back from 3-0 down to win 4-3 at King's Lynn Town on Easter Monday. PHOTOS BY ZACH FORSTER

This ended the home side’s impressive 11-game unbeaten run, writes Steve Adamson.

Kole Hall replaced the injured Frank Mulhern, in the only change from Good Friday’s home draw with Warrington, while Alex Purver made his 50th Boro appearance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hosts were quick out of the blocks, and went ahead from a third-minute free-kick that was chipped into the area by Ben Stephens towards Jonny Margetts, who squared across the goalmouth, giving Polish striker Bartosz Cybulski an easy tap in.

Teammates celebrate the winning goal with scorer Dom Tear. PHOTOS BY ZACH FORSTER

Within five minutes the lead was doubled, again from a Stephens free-kick, this time he drove his shot into Boro’s four-man wall, but the rebound fell to Cameron Hargreaves, who fired into the bottom left corner from the edge of the area.

Boro’s first attack saw Olly Dyson drill the ball into the goalmouth, but Kyle McFadden kicked clear, then Dyson laid off to Alex Wiles, whose low shot was easily saved by keeper Paul Jones, and Lewis Maloney blazed a shot over.

King’s Lynn added a third goal on 20 minutes, when Margetts ran onto a through-ball and was bundled over by Kieran Weledji, before getting up to send keeper Ryan Whitley the wrong way from the penalty spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boro tried to fight back, Maloney fired narrowly over and Purver passed out to Cameron Wilson, who cut in from the left but his shot was blocked by McFadden.

Kole Hall scored twice for Boro in their superb win. PHOTOS: ZACH FORSTER

Shortly before the interval Margetts flicked wide for the hosts, following a lay off from McFadden.

Boro reduced the arrears with a terrific goal three minutes into the second half, when Luca Colville took possession wide left, passed to Wiles, who touched on to Finlay Barnes, and he fed Kole Hall, who turned and fired inside the left hand post.

The fightback had begun, and a double substitution from Jono Greening saw Bailey Gooda and Harry Green brought on as Boro began to get on top.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wiles set up Colville, whose shot was charged down by McFadden, Green crossed into the goalmouth, and Hall’s touch sent the ball flashing past the back post, then Maloney fired wide.

From left, Luca Colville, Kieran Weledji and Kole Hall celebrate the dramatic win for Boro at King's Lynn Town. PHOTOS BY ZACH FORSTER

King’s Lynn were forced to defend as they looked to hold onto their lead, but went close when a Stephens free-kick was headed narrowly over by McFadden.

Boro were right back in the game on 77 minutes when Colville beat a defender and passed to Maloney whose low shot from the edge of the area deflected off a defender and flew into the bottom right corner to make it 3-2.

With time running out, Weledji pushed forward as Boro went two at the back (Thornton and Gooda) but desperate defending saw King’s Lynn still lead as the game entered stoppage-time, before another fabulous goal brought a deserved equaliser, when the outstanding Colville skipped past two defenders and laid off to Hall, who curled his shot into the top right corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an amazing climax to the game, King’s Lynn had a great chance to restore their lead, when Hargreaves passed forward to George Morrison, who burst into the Boro area, but was halted by a last-ditch challenge from Gooda.

Boro players celebrate the win.

Boro then went straight down the other end, and grabbed a sensational 96th-minute winner, as Green chipped the ball into a crowded goalmouth, and Hall touched on to Dom Tear, who smashed his shot past keeper Jones, sparking wild scenes of delight among the Boro players and supporters.

KING’S LYNN - Jones, Barrows, McFadden, Taylor, Coulson(c), Hargreaves, Morrison, Crowe, Stephens (Hughes 78), Cybulski (Devonport 68), Margetts (Ronan 83)

BORO - Whitley, Weledji, Colville, Maloney, Thornton(c), Dyson (Gooda 59), Purver, Wiles (Tear 74), Hall, Barnes, Wilson (Green 59)

REFEREE - Josh Crofts

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

GOALS - KING’S LYNN - Bartosz Cybulski 3, Cameron Hargreaves 8, Jonny Margetts 20 (pen); BORO - Kole Hall 48, 90+2, Lewis Maloney 78, Dom Tear 90+6

GOAL ATTEMPTS - KING’S LYNN 5 (3 on target) BORO 10 (5 on target)

CORNERS - KING’S LYNN 1 BORO 2

OFFSIDES - KING’S LYNN 3 BORO 1

YELLOW CARDS - KING’S LYNN - Dylan Crowe, George Morrison, Adam Lakeland (manager) BORO - Alex Purver, Olly Dyson, Kieran Weledji, Lewis Maloney, Will Thornton

BORO MAN OF MATCH - Luca Colville