Harrison Beeden the late hero again as Whitby Town see off Warrington Rylands

Harrison Beeden scores the last-minute winner for Whitby Town at home to Warrington Rylands on Saturday PHOTOS BY BRIAN MURFIELD

Beeden's last-gasp header separated the two sides at the Towbar Express Stadium at the Turnbull Ground, with Beeden himself also hooking a Rylands effort off the line earlier in the half, writes Liam Ryder.

Nathan Haslam's charges dealt with the strong attacking threat posed by their opponents.

Ahead of kick-off, the home faithful were given the welcome news that Lewis Ritson had returned to the match day squad, on the substitutes bench, after more than a year out with an ACL injury.

Emotional physio Jeff Miller leaving the pitch for the last time after six years at the club.

Town began with intent, pressing at every opportunity, but real chances took time to arrive.

The visitors' four attacking players of Mo Touray, Kelly N'Mai, Dylan Vassallo and Sean Cooke kept Whitby's backline occupied and the latter fired a free-kick just past the upright before Lewis Hawkins replied with a wayward shot of his own.

Shane Bland was called into action to deny Touray, who broke into the area and struck a tame effort which was heading on target before the Whitby stopper's intervention to smother the ball.

Just before that, the Seasiders nearly the lead themselves when Josef Wheatley combined with Bradley Fewster down the right. Wheatley's cross was met by Fewster and looked to be heading on target, until a timely defensive block.

The players and fans cheer the late winner.

Both N'Mai and Kallum Mantack came close in the early stages of the second half, and the latter saw his strike from inside the area cleared off the line by Beeden.

N'Mai was also denied by a fantastic save from Bland in the 54th minute, the Whitby gloveman tipping his effort over the crossbar.

Priestley Griffiths went close with a dipping free-kick at the other end, reminding the visitors of the threat posed by the Seasiders, before the in-form Bland denied N'Mai again, the goalkeeper this time tipping the strike around the post, halting the talented Salford City loanee.

Deep into stoppage time, a free-kick was awarded to Whitby close to the half-way line. It was this set piece that brought the hosts' late winner however. Griffiths floated the ball forwards which found its way to Connor Simpson at the back post. He took a touch before crossing perfectly onto the head of Beeden and he fired home from close range.

Whitby Town: Shane Bland, Priestley Griffiths, Coleby Shepherd, Adam Gell, Daniel Rowe (C), Harrison Beeden, Lewis Hawkins, Josef Wheatley (Aaron Haswell 67), Bradley Fewster (Connor Simpson 64), Shaun Tuton, Harry Green (Malik Dijksteel 75)

Subs not used: Jos Storr, Lewis Ritson

Warrington Rylands: Luke Pilling, Kallum Mantack, John Hunt, Dean Furman (C), Sam Egerton, Ben Hockunhull, Kelly N'Mai, James Neild, Mo Touray, Sean Cooke (Kyle Hayde 70), Dylan Vassallo (Owen Robinson 85)