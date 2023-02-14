Harrison Beeden’s last-gasp winner at Stalybridge lifts Whitby Town out of drop-zone

Harrison Beeden netted the dramatic last-minute winner for Whitby Town at Stalybridge Celtic on Saturday afternoon.

The former Brighouse Town defender's 90th-minute strike settled a tight contest in which Beeden's close-range finish - his third goal since joining in October - sent the visiting players, officials and supporters into raptures, writes Liam Ryder.

The result left Nathan Haslam's men a point outside the bottom four in the Pitching in Northern Premier League Premier Division table with games in hand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an attritional first period, chances were few and far between. Whitby were bright and probing, with their best opening falling to the in-form Bradley Fewster.

Shane Bland impressed for Whitby Town at Stalybridge Celtic.

The Middlesbrough Academy graduate and the Seasiders' top scorer this season, saw an effort from a tight angle fly harmlessly over the crossbar in the 27th minute.

Stalybridge, meanwhile, posed few questions in the final third.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their best attempt came courtesy of Ben Richardson, who had the audacity to have a go from miles out. His dipping shot drifted narrowly over Shane Bland's goal.

It was the home side who rallied after the restart, with Raul Correia seeing his overhead kick following a corner go wide of the post before Bland was equal to Tom Miller's powerful strike from the edge of the area.

Adam Gell then fired into the side netting from a difficult angle as Whitby looked to respond to Stalybridge's early pressure as both sides went in search of an opener.

The hosts' response came when Bland was forced to make a double save midway through the half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

First he denied Correia, before making a routine catch from Harry Benns' follow-up.

Whitby continued to grow in confidence in the latter stages. Fewster did well to bring the ball into the area under pressure, only to scuff his eventual effort into the hands of Greg Hall.

The Seasiders did get their reward in the dying moments when Priestley Griffiths' lofted free-kick was knocked on by Daniel Rowe.