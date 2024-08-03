Harry Green fires Scarborough Athletic to win at Worksop to complete their perfect pre-season

Harry Green fired Scarborough Athletic to a 1-0 win at Worksop to complete their perfect pre-season.

Boro completed their pre-season programme with a ninth straight win on a warm afternoon in Nottinghamshire, securing a 1-0 success at Worksop Town.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This win came despite playing the last 27 minutes with 10 men, after a rugged, physical clash against the strong and experienced home side, who included ex-Boro duo Tommy Taylor and Dan Bramall in their ranks, writes Steve Adamson.

After the flowing football and goal-fests in previous games, this was a much tougher test for Jono Greening’s side against a team expected to challenge for the NPL title this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Boro battled throughout and probably deserved their late winner after Frank Mulhern had been dismissed in the 63rd minute following a melee involving several players.

Kieran Weledji impressed for Boto in the win at Worksop Town. Photo by Zach Forster

Dom Tear was fouled after racing forward, and Michael Duckworth drove the free-kick into the wall, before Boro almost opened the scoring on nine minutes when Richie Bennett laid off to Luca Colville, who fired against the base of the left-hand post, then Tear surged into the area, but was halted by a strong tackle from Worksop skipper Hamza Bencherif, who was immense at the back for the hosts.

On 14 minutes Boro keeper Ryan Whitley pulled off a superb diving save, pushing a Vaughan Redford shot onto the post - the only save either keeper had to make all game, then Kieran Weledji, who had a superb game, blocked a fierce shot from Jordan Burrow.

A Colville header was deflected into the arms of Taylor by Luke Shiels, then Weledji intercepted when Redford passed forward to Bramall on the edge of the Boro area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kieran Glynn displayed his silky skills to set up a chance for Mulhern, who fired narrowly wide, then Glynn played Richie Bennett through on goal, but Taylor raced out to smother the ball, and Weledji hooked a shot into Taylor’s arms.

The game became very physical, with strong challenges from both sides, but Alex Purver won most of the midfield battles.

Worksop’s Luke Hall passed forward to Bramall, who shot straight at Whitley, then on 63 minutes, Mulhern fouled Sam Wedgbury, and a scuffle broke out involving several players.

The referee spoke to some of the protagonists before red-carding Mulhern.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Worksop couldn’t make the numerical advantage count, Josh Wilde chipped a ball towards Ukrainian midfielder Rostyslav Yakemenko, but Will Thornton, on his 27th birthday, hacked clear, then Alex Brown headed away an in-swinging cross from Hall, and a shot from Wilde was blocked by Bailey Gooda.

Boro always seemed comfortable at the back, and snatched a late winner on the break, when Purver capped a terrific performance by sliding in to rob the ball from Wedgbury, and passed out to Harry Green on the right, who cut inside and fired past Taylor for a well-taken goal.

In the last minute Burrow blazed over as Boro held on for a hard earned and very impressive win.

WORKSOP - Taylor, Atherton, Wilde, Wedgbury, Bencherif(c), Shiels, Hawkridge, Redford, Burrow, Bramall, Hall. Subs used- Winksfield, Starcenko, Tomlinson, Yakemenko.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BORO - Whitley, Duckworth, Brown, Weledji, Thornton (c), Glynn, Purver, Tear, Mulhern, Bennett, Colville. Subs used- Gooda, Maloney, Wiles, Wilson, Green

REFEREE - Charlie King

GOAL - BORO - Harry Green 81

GOAL ATTEMPTS - WORKSOP 6 (2 on target) BORO 7 (3 on target)

CORNERS - WORKSOP 1 BORO 2

OFFSIDES - WORKSOP 1 BORO 1

RED CARD - Frank Mulhern (Boro) YELLOW CARD- Richie Bennett (Boro).

BORO MAN OF MATCH - Alex Purver.

ATTENDANCE - 389.