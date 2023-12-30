Harry Green's strike helps Scarborough Athletic wrap up festive double over Darlington

Unchanged for the third successive game, Boro recorded a third straight win without conceding, and a third win against Darlington this season, on a cold and damp afternoon at Blackwell Meadows.

Boro match report

The hosts, who had sacked manager Josh Gowling after their defeat by Boro on Boxing Day, had Danny Rose in caretaker charge for this final match of 2023, writes Steve Adamson.

On a heavy pitch after torrential pre-match rain, the first half was scrappy and largely forgettable, the most notable event occurring after just four minutes when one of the linesmen limped off with a calf injury, and there was a 22 minute delay while a replacement qualified official was found among the crowd, with Scarborough ref George Roberts answering the call to run the line, and enabling the match to continue.

Kieran Weledji, who was outstanding for Boro, halted a mazy run from Jonny Ngandu with a terrific tackle, Cameron Salkeld fired tamely at Ryan Whitley, and Bailey Gooda’s sliding tackle robbed Salkeld of a shooting opportunity.

For Boro, Weledji’s cross towards Aidan Rutledge was headed clear by Cardo Siddik on his home debut for the Quakers, Alex Purver laid off to Harry Green, whose shot was blocked by Ben Hedley, and Finlay Barnes surged down the right past two defenders, and squared to Green, with Jake Lawlor doing well to block Green’s powerful shot.

Both sides huffed and puffed, but there was little goal threat at either end, Ben Liddle spooning a shot high over the Boro bar and Will Hatfield dinked a shot straight into Whitley’s arms, while at the other end, a Will Thornton shot was blocked by Liddle, a Luca Colville strike was charged down by Tom Platt, and in the best move of the half, Purver’s high ball into the area was headed just over by Rutledge.

The interval was reached with neither side having tested the keeper, or won a corner.

Boro made a bright start to the second half, the hard working Alex Wiles had a shot scrambled round the post by ex-Boro keeper Tommy Taylor, for the first corner of the game on 48 minutes. Barnes sent over the corner, and Gooda’s header was deflected wide by home skipper Platt.

Colville won possession and passed to Barnes on the right, and his cross into the goalmouth was hacked clear by Hedley, then a Colville shot was deflected into the side-netting by Lawlor.

The pace of Green and Barnes was creating openings for Boro, and it was these two who combined to open the scoring on 61 minutes when Colville passed forward to Barnes to the right of goal, and he ran to the bye-line and sent a low ball into the goalmouth for Green to slam into bottom right corner.

Thornton then powered a header forward from defence, and the ball dropped to Rutledge who fired narrowly over.

Darlington did have late chances to draw level, but Whitley never had a save to make all game, as Salkeld flashed a shot wide then fired straight at the keeper, as Boro comfortably held out for the three points to end the year in style.

DARLINGTON - Taylor, Hedley, Sukar, Platt(c), Lawlor, Siddik (Lees 66), Ngandu (Nelson 63), Liddle, Hatfield, Rivers (Williams 46), Salkeld.

BORO - Whitley, Weledji, Brown, Barnes, Thornton(c), Gooda, Purver, Wiles, Rutledge (Durose 81), Green (Tear 75), Colville.

REFEREE - Tom Wilson

GOAL - BORO - Harry Green 61

GOAL ATTEMPTS - DARLINGTON 8 (4 on target) BORO 12 (5 on target)

CORNERS - DARLINGTON 2 BORO 3

YELLOW CARDS - DARLINGTON - Ben Liddle BORO - Alex Wiles

BORO MAN OF MATCH - Kieran Weledji