Harry Maw stars as Heslerton Hawks Under-Sevens hit top form
A first-half goal from Noah Holderness and a brace from Billy Cooper set the platform for the Hawks. Eight second-half goals for Trent Simpson, a second-half brace for player of the match Harry Maw and a further goal from Noah Holderness completed proceedings.
There was excellent football on display from all players with a Thomas Horwell clean sheet especially pleasing, but it was Maw's battling display and great link-up play to grab his goals that earned him player of the match.
Heslerton Hornets Under-Eights hosted Scarborough Football Scholarship, the away team coming out on top.
Credit to both teams for giving their all in horrible conditions.
George Harrison scored the only goal for Heslerton in the first game, Max Patterson getting the man of the match.
The second game also saw SFS get a well deserved victory, Fin Armistead winning the man of the match award for his constant hard work.
Heslerton U11 Hunters travelled to a wet Poppleton and goals from Fliss Mathers, Pip Palmer, star player Evie Robinson, Toby Shearsmith, Toby Farn and Jacob Moss saw them home comfortably.
Robinson got the player of the match award with her constant runs in behind the Poppleton back line and a fully deserved goal.
Scarborough Athletic Under-19s worked hard for a 5-3 win at Easingwold Town.
The hosts took the lead on a heavy pitch, but Boro’s response was swift, great work on the left wing by Lucas Hastie and a delightful cross was headed in by Finley Owers.
Three minutes later Hastie played in an almost identical ball for Owers to confidently head in again. Town never gave up and scored a goal either side of the break to lead 3-2.
Boro midfielder Rueben Taylor’s clever through-ball allowed Rio Stuttard to level.
As conditions worsened Stuttard was the provider this time for Owers to slot home and then Owers blocked a goal-kick and chased the ball down and scored in the bottom corner for a 5-3 win.