Hawkes 360 AFC hot-shots defeat Worcester City 5-2 to earn place in national final
Head Coach Robbie Hawkes said: “A disciplined and determined performance saw us secure a place in the national final with a commanding 5-2 victory over Worcester City.
"After falling behind early, the team showed outstanding resilience and intensity, quickly wresting back control and asserting dominance throughout the match.
"Alex Brown was electric, delivering a sensational hat-trick and tormenting the opposition backline.
"Thomas Blair put in a tireless shift, breaking up play and setting the tempo, allowing us to transition forward with energy and composure.
"Tobias McMann and Henry Atkinson also found the net, capping an all-round brilliant team display.
"This result is a testament to the character, quality, and progress of the group.