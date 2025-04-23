​Hawkes 360 AFC hot-shots defeat Worcester City 5-2 to earn place in national final

​Hawkes 360 AFC hot-shots defeated Worcester City 5-2 to earn a place in a national final.

Hawkes 360 AFC Under-13s have managed to secure themselves a place in a national final against London-based side Luka on May 10.​

​Head Coach Robbie Hawkes said: “A disciplined and determined performance saw us secure a place in the national final with a commanding 5-2 victory over Worcester City.

"After falling behind early, the team showed outstanding resilience and intensity, quickly wresting back control and asserting dominance throughout the match.

"Alex Brown was electric, delivering a sensational hat-trick and tormenting the opposition backline.

Brown on the attack for Hawkes U13s in the national semi-final win against Worcester City.

"Thomas Blair put in a tireless shift, breaking up play and setting the tempo, allowing us to transition forward with energy and composure.

"Tobias McMann and Henry Atkinson also found the net, capping an all-round brilliant team display.

"This result is a testament to the character, quality, and progress of the group.

"Now, we look ahead to the final where we proudly represent Scarborough, North Yorkshire, and the whole of the North as we take on top London division side Luca.”