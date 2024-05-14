Hawkes 360 AFC rising stars net trophies at black tie event
Over 300 people attended the event to celebrate a year of achievements from the lads.
The JPL teams range from Under-11 to Under-16 and have had an amazing year of football.
Lisa Blair, head of parent committee said: "Our lads work extremely hard all year along side some of the best coaching staff on the east coast.
"The Boss Robbie Hawkes is a fantastic man who works so hard to put our lads and their football at the forefront of his life.
"Everyone who has the pleasure of being part of the Hawkes family should be so proud of its success over the past 10 years."
Roll of honour
Supporters player of the year award-winners
Under-11 Nikolay Radilov, U12 Benji Lam, U13 Brogan Walker, U14 Liam Cassidy, U15 Reggi Rooke, U16 Sonny Oxley.
Players player of the year award-winners
U11 Harvey Golder, U12 Benji Lam, U13 Morgan Noble, U14 James Draper, U15 Liam Ward, U16 Zac Hastie.
Golden Boot – 32 goal Fletcher (Under-14).
Golden Glove – Beard (Under-16).
VEO goal of the season - Miah (Under-16).
Balon D'or – Pickard (Under-13).