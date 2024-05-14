The Hawkes 360 AFC Under-16s line up with their medals at the black tie event at The Ocean Room at Scarborough Spa.

Hawkes 360 AFC Scarborough held a black tie awards evening to celebrate their achievements in the 2023-24 season in the Ocean Room at Scarborough Spa.

Over 300 people attended the event to celebrate a year of achievements from the lads.

The JPL teams range from Under-11 to Under-16 and have had an amazing year of football.

Lisa Blair, head of parent committee said: "Our lads work extremely hard all year along side some of the best coaching staff on the east coast.

The Hawkes 360 Under-14s footballers.

"The Boss Robbie Hawkes is a fantastic man who works so hard to put our lads and their football at the forefront of his life.

"Everyone who has the pleasure of being part of the Hawkes family should be so proud of its success over the past 10 years."

Roll of honour

Supporters player of the year award-winners

Hawkes 360 AFC's Under-12s team at the celebration event at The Spa.

Under-11 Nikolay Radilov, U12 Benji Lam, U13 Brogan Walker, U14 Liam Cassidy, U15 Reggi Rooke, U16 Sonny Oxley.

Players player of the year award-winners

U11 Harvey Golder, U12 Benji Lam, U13 Morgan Noble, U14 James Draper, U15 Liam Ward, U16 Zac Hastie.

Golden Boot – 32 goal Fletcher (Under-14).

Golden Glove – Beard (Under-16).

VEO goal of the season - Miah (Under-16).

Balon D'or – Pickard (Under-13).