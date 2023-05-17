The Hawkes 360 team claimed victory in the French tournament.

The tournament was hosted by Calais Football Club at their own academy.

Hawkes 360 Under-13s would defeat French and Belgian opposition along the way to lift the winners trophy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After a tight group stage, Hawkes would meet Belgium team Ixelles in the final, where a comprehensive and clinical performance would see them run out 4-0 winners.

​Hawkes 360 Under-13s hot-shots soar to glory in French tournament

Thomas Silby would set up three of these goals with Alfie Jordan (2), Sasha Sobol and Freddie Fletcher the beneficiaries.

All 14 lads to contribute to the success were Seth Baum, Finn Campbell, Tyler Cross, Charlie Driver, Freddie Fletcher, Junior Hawkes, Alfie Jordan, Zach Lloyd, Luca Mollica, Alexander Murray, George Pepler, Thomas Silby, Sasha Sobol and Lewis Vasey

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coaches Robbie Hawkes, Phil Fletcher and Gareth Driver were delighted with the lads effort and commitment throughout the whole tournament and the silverware was the cherry on top to a successful weekend.

This now gives the lads a great platform to build on, in anticipation for their ventures into next year’s Under-14s Junior Premier League campaign.

There was also success for the Under-15s team, who were victorious against French team Outreau.

The U13s Hawkes 360 team have had a challenging Junior Premier League campaign, that has offered them many learning curves as they finished without a league win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Contrary to this they actually had great success in the JPL Cup, finishing as group winners against teams they were unable to beat in the league.

Coach Robbie Hawkes thought while confidence was high, it would be a great opportunity to arrange a team bonding trip for all the lads at every age group to go on an excursion to Dunkirk, where he entered all of them into the Calais competition.