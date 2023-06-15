Heslerton FC and the Select XI line up at the Last Hurrah fundraiser

Again manager Andy Stanton would call on players past and present from the Ryedale League, along with a couple of youngsters, to take on his current Heslerton crop, under the guidance on the evening by assistant Steve Allardice.

The Select XI started the brighter in attack with Kirkbymoorside’s Dan Ward heading just over the bar from a Morgan Kendrew corner, while regular Kirkdale United keeper Sam Dawson saved well from in-form Blues striker Jordan Anderson.

Heslerton would edge in front with a superb finish by Jamie Atkinson after a great ball into the box from the season’s Manager of the Year player Josh Wade.

Current Blue Kendrew, captaining the All Stars in this event, set up Ryedale’s Joe Wood, only for his on target effort to be gathered by the keeper.

The Blues would double their advantage heading into the interval with first choice keeper Simon Clark, playing outfield due to a wrist injury, tapping home a George Ridler cross.

The second half saw the Select XI boys push for an early reply and when Rosedale player-manager Alastair Wilkinson released the ball from midfield, Kendrew would go onto finish cutely passed the keeper.

Chasing the equaliser left the Tangerines susceptible to the break and a last-ditch tackle by youngster Warren Stanton would thwart a certain third putting the game out of sight, but the Blues would eventually retain the coveted trophy.