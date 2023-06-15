News you can trust since 1882
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months

Heslerton FC sign off successful season with victory in Last Hurrah fundraiser

After an eventful and much improved 2022-23 Beckett Football League campaign Heslerton FC brought the curtain down on their season with the annual Last Hurrah fundraising game.
By Andy Bloomfield
Published 15th Jun 2023, 10:05 BST- 1 min read
Heslerton FC and the Select XI line up at the Last Hurrah fundraiserHeslerton FC and the Select XI line up at the Last Hurrah fundraiser
Heslerton FC and the Select XI line up at the Last Hurrah fundraiser

Again manager Andy Stanton would call on players past and present from the Ryedale League, along with a couple of youngsters, to take on his current Heslerton crop, under the guidance on the evening by assistant Steve Allardice.

The Select XI started the brighter in attack with Kirkbymoorside’s Dan Ward heading just over the bar from a Morgan Kendrew corner, while regular Kirkdale United keeper Sam Dawson saved well from in-form Blues striker Jordan Anderson.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Heslerton would edge in front with a superb finish by Jamie Atkinson after a great ball into the box from the season’s Manager of the Year player Josh Wade.

Current Blue Kendrew, captaining the All Stars in this event, set up Ryedale’s Joe Wood, only for his on target effort to be gathered by the keeper.

Most Popular

The Blues would double their advantage heading into the interval with first choice keeper Simon Clark, playing outfield due to a wrist injury, tapping home a George Ridler cross.

The second half saw the Select XI boys push for an early reply and when Rosedale player-manager Alastair Wilkinson released the ball from midfield, Kendrew would go onto finish cutely passed the keeper.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Chasing the equaliser left the Tangerines susceptible to the break and a last-ditch tackle by youngster Warren Stanton would thwart a certain third putting the game out of sight, but the Blues would eventually retain the coveted trophy.

All monies raised on the evening split between The Race for Life Cancer Charity and Heslerton FC.

Related topics:Blues