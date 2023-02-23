Heslerton Football Club asking for former players’ help with celebrating their centenary

A Heslerton Football Club team line up. Heslerton FC are wanting former players to share any photos or newspaper clippings to celebrate the club's centenary.

The club are asking for any past players that have memories, photos, or newspaper clippings to share them with Heslerton FC.

This anniversary is set to coincide with the club’s annual family fun day, which last year raised £2,265, with £500 donated to the Yorkshire Air Ambulance Service.

The family fun day is being held on Sunday July 30, from 10am until 3pm, at Heslerton Sports Field.

Action from a Heslerton Football Club team's game.

There will be a tombola, carnival games, a raffle, refreshments, craft stalls, face painting and glitter tattoos, plus an inflatable slide and a bouncy castle. There will be free entry to the event as well as free parking.

On the same day there will be an Under-Sevens and Under-Eights Football Gala, ages based on the 2022-23 season.

The entry fee for each team is £35, and anyone wanting to join the competition or more details email heslertonjfc,[email protected]

Katie Watson. Welfare Officer and Fun Day Organiser said: “Each year, our Family Fun Day event gets bigger, and this year, we have more than ever!

A Heslerton FC team line up.

"Past fun days have seen us raise over £2,000 each time, and we hope this year's will be just as successful as we celebrate 100 years of football at Heslerton.”

The Heslerton JFC chairman Gareth Driver added: “I’m delighted to be celebrating our landmark 100-year anniversary this year. From the club’s beginnings all those years ago playing in the Weaverthorpe & District AF league to today, we’ve always been at the heart of the local community and represented our villages with pride.

"It’s testament to those involved throughout the centenary that we continue to thrive as a football club and have laid the foundations for years to come, we currently have 13 teams playing in multiple age and gender groups, that will no doubt play their part in shaping the clubs future."