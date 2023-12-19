Heslerton Fireworks Under-11s take on Fulford. PHOTO: CHERIE ALLARDICE

Four goals from Trent Simpson and two for Noah Holderness gave the Hawks a good lead at half-time.

However, the hosts clawed their way back and took the lead, with a lone Trent Simpson goal in the second half not enough to edge the game.

Player of the match was Teddie Rouph who put in an excellent all-round midfield performance.

Heslerton Pirates U16s, blue kit, take on Easingwold. PHOTO BY CHERIE ALLARDICE

A depleted Heslerton Fireworks Under-11 Girls team lost at home to a very impressive Fulford side.

Safia Bryan getting on the scoresheet for the Fireworks who never stopped trying for the whole game.

Heslerton Under-14s lost 4-2 at home to Haxby.

The first half was one to forget for the Blues as Haxby’s greater intensity was rewarded with a 3-0 lead at half-time.

Heslerton Hedgehogs Under-15s take on Dringhouses.

Haxby added a fourth early in the second half, but this sparked the heroes into action, Keane Welburn opened the scoring for the Blues then Louie Spencer to make it 4-2.

Heslerton Hedgehogs Under-15s’ cup run was brought to a juddering halt by Division 1 outfit Dringhouses.

Charlie Elvidge was the star player for the Hedgehogswith his constant running and workrate.

Heslerton Pirates Under-16s went into the Christmas break with a disappointing 4-0 defeat at home to Easingwold in York & District Division Three.