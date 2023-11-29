Heslerton Hawks Under-Sevens shine on the road against Stamford Bridge Vikings

Heslerton Hawks Under-Sevens continued their fine run of form last weekend.

Heslerton Under-15s (blue) battle it out with York RI (blue and white). PHOTOS BY CHERIE ALLARDICE

Travelling to take on the Stamford Bridge Vikings, there were hat-tricks from Billy Cooper and Trent Simpson and further goals from Harry Maw and Thomas Horwell for the visiting team.

Noah Holderness was also exceptional in midfield for the Heslerton-based team, picking up the Hawks player of the match award for his efforts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heslerton Under-14s took on Bishopthorpe in a thrilling York Youth Football League encounter on Sunday.

Heslerton Under-15s (blue) battle it out with York RI. PHOTOS BY CHERIE ALLARDICE

The game was played in a very good manner and both teams battled it out to try and find a winning goal.

There was a late surge from Heslerton, Keane Welburn found Reece Wright in the box who struck a sweet volley past the Bishopthorpe keeper in the final minutes of the game.

Bishopthorpe deserved to get a point from this game but it was Heslerton who took the three points.

Taylor Sims was named as the Heslerton player of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heslerton Hedgehogs Under-15s welcomed York RI to Sand Lane on Sunday.

Captain Elsa Lees put on a great display of tackles to win the Woman of the Match award while Noah Johnson scored a beauty to win the parents player of the game.

Unfortunately his goal wasn't enough for the Blues to take the three points as York RI had got off to a blinding start scoring two of their own before the Hedgehogs woke up.

Scholes Park Raiders Under-12s visited West Pier Under-12s in the Scarborough & District Minor League Cup on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harry Salt opened the scoring for West Pier with a left foot drive.

Scholes soon equalised but Kai Howard made it 2-1 with a clever backheel right on the stroke of half-time.

Henri Galashan made its 3-1 from close range, Scholes again pulled one back in an all-action cup clash.

Albie Fenter scored with a nice finish into the roof of the net and Tobias McMann sealed the win with a solo goal to make it 5-2.

Riley Prentice had a fine game in midfield for Pier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The top two sides in the Coast and County Radio Under-13s League, Scalby and Seamer, clashed on Sunday at a muddy Carr Lane.

The home side took an early lead through Morgan Noble and then a superb finish from Alex Morley put the Otters 2-0 up.

Seamer staged a stunning come back with goals either side of the half time break from Bobby Owen and Salt.

At 2-2 the game was finely balanced when Morley stole in to sneak a third goal for Scalby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moments later, Noble added his second to put the hosts 4-2 up but Seamer responded yet again through Salt.

Albie Loughton then equalised for the visitors and the game entered its final tense few minutes.

It fell to the man of the match Morley to edge Scalby in front and hold on for the win.

Scalby Under-16s maintained their five-point lead at the top of the York District Youth Football Division Three table with another solid win at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Easingwold were undone early in the game by a neat set piece headed home by top goal scorer Lucas Cooper after six minutes.

Cooper added his second just eight minutes later courtesy of an assist from captain Alex Millington.

Archie Pickup and Millington continued to dominate the midfield making it difficult for Easingwold to keep possession leading to a spectacular third from Cooper scored from the corner of the pitch.