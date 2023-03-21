Heslerton Hedgehogs Under-14s earn League Cup win against visitors Sleights Under-14s
Heslerton Hedgehogs Under-14s edged out visitors Sleights Under-14s in the Scarborough Minor League Cup last weekend.
Two very evenly-matched teams put on a fine display with the Hedgehogs edging out their opponents in the end.
Harley Bott opened the scoring in the first half with a run and finish.
Joey Palmer converted the second for the Hedgehogs in the second half before Sleights scored from the spot to set up a tense finish however the Hedgehogs held on to proceed to the next round.
Heslerton Hounds Under-Nines welcomed Yorkshire Coast to Sands Lane.
The Hounds started brightly with some good football but it would be Yorkshire Coast that would go in to the break with a goal lead after catching us out on the counter.
The second half yet again saw the Hounds playing some great football but Yorkshire Coast held on for the win.
Man of the Match went to James Coultas for his bravery and goalkeeping skills in a role he is only just getting to grips with.
Ayton under-13s hosted Heslerton Heroes Under-13s on Sunday in a very hard fought encounter.
A spirited fightback from Heslerton Heroes against their tough opponents saw both teams take a point, Keane Welburn netting a wonderful individual late goal for The Heroes.
Tom Gibson and Anderson Hahn shared the player of the game award.
Scalby Under-13s earned a 5-1 home win against Scholes Park.
The visitors took an early lead, but then Liam Cassidy went on a rampaging run, ending with an accurate cross to Spencer Taylor who volleyed into the top corner of the net for the equaliser.
Thomas Silby floated in a precise corner onto the head of James Draper who with a bullet header made the game 2-1.
Freddie Fletcher played a defence-splitting pass to Taylor who in turn rounded the keeper to score.
Silby’s corner was then met with a clinical header from Luca Mollica.
The last kick of the game was a penalty won and converted by Draper who grabbed his second of the game.
The man of the match for Scalby was Liam Walton.