Heslerton Under 14's in their kit supplied by Terry Elsey Tyres of Malton.

Down to the bare bones of a team with injuries the Hedgehogs battled on and took the lead through a long-range free-kick from Luke Allardice.

However Dale hit back with two goals to take all three points.

Heslerton are desperately in need of new players, if you are interested please contact the club via Facebook @heslerton junior football club or the secretary Steve on 07950 253639..

Goals from Daniel Thompson and Henry Morley either side of a Scalby first-half opener weren't enough to get the Heslerton Spiders Under-12s all three points.

A late equaliser from the visitors ensured they took a point away from a very entertaining game.

Heslerton Under-12 Girls entertained Holme Rangers on Sunday.

A very professional well drilled performance from the away team resulted in them taking all three points.

Credit to the Heslerton girls who never stopped battling all game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heslerton Hornets Under-Sevens entertained Scarborough Athletic, putting in a fantastic performance.

Hornets came close to scoring through William Flinton in the first half.

In the second half Heslerton dominated and again were unlucky not to find the net with the Athletic keeper making some fine saves and George Harrison striking the crossbar.

Santino Abbey was give the man of the match award for a magnificent display.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heslerton Under-16s travelled to high-flying Huntington and put in another backs to the wall defensive display losing out 4-0.

With only 12 players to choose from every player gave their all. Jake Allardice came closest to scoring sent through by Harry Thompson his strike beat the keeper but was cleared off the line.

Debutant keeper Ben Flint got man of the match for a string of fine saves.

Seamer Under-12s claimed a 14-1 win against Thornton Dale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Albie Lawton led the way for Seamer with a hat-trick, while Noah Salt, Riley Scott, Bobby Owen and Isaac Fletcher all scored two goals apiece.

Ollie Lawson, Joseph Adams and Oakley Bell also netted, the latter scoring the goal of the game with a shot from long-distance over the Dale keeper’s head.

Bobby Fields and Bobby Owen impressed for Seamer.

West Pier Under-10s Blues were trailing 4-0 at half-time at Seamer Under-10s, but battled back with a superb spirited comeback.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jake Temple came out of goal at half-time and scored a superb hat-trick, and his replacement in goal, Edward Foster pulled off some blinding saves too.

Joint-coach Simon Riley said: “As always with our games versus Seamer it was a very good natured game and both teams should be proud.”

West Pier Under-10s Reds lined up against Scarborough Athletic FC Academy Girls Under-10s.

In two closely-contested matches both team won a game apiece.

Advertisement Hide Ad