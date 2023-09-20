Heslerton Hedgehogs Under-15s see off Poppleton in 10-goal thriller
Charlie Elvidge and Eli Howden hit two goals apiece and a magnificent strike by Finley Wharton saw the Blues home with Charlie Ambrose taking the man of the match award.
Heslerton Under-14s fought back for a 3-1 win in a tough game against a very strong and physical Thorpe side.
Thorpe took the lead in the first half with a well-worked goal.
Heslerton came out for the second half and equalised through Keane Welburn assisted by Archie Pilmoor, Ollie Quill grabbing Heslerton's second with a route one ball by keeper Oscar Troop, Heslerton's third came when a free-kick by Finn Campbell found Oscar Curran who fired the ball past the keeper.
Midfielder Leo Minchella was the player of the game.
Scalby Under-14s earned a 3-2 win at Easingwold Town Hawks in York League Division One.
Thomas Silby assisted the opener for a Scalby, as he whipped in a corner that the Easingwold defender could only slice into his own net.
The second was soon to follow when Liam Cassidy’s looped pass made its way across to Freddie Fletcher who with great composure volleyed past the advancing keeper.
Hawks started the second half strongly and levelled with two very fine strikes from long range. In the final minute, Fletcher’s precise through-ball found player of the match Cassidy, who chipped it past the onrushing keeper to grab the win.