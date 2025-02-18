Heslerton Hedgehogs Under-16s edged out in last-ever league match

Heslerton Hedgehogs Under-16s were edged out in their last-ever league match. Photos by Cherie AllardiceHeslerton Hedgehogs Under-16s were edged out in their last-ever league match. Photos by Cherie Allardice
Heslerton Hedgehogs Under-16s played their last-ever junior league game on Sunday as they welcomed Dringhouses to Sands Lane.

A poor start from Hedgehogs saw Dringhouses score twice in the first 10 minutes.

An altercation saw the visitors reduced to nine players. Heslerton took advantage with Charlie Ambrose bundling the ball home to halve the deficit, however the nine men of Dringhouses battled on and restored their two-goal lead before the break.

In the second half Ollie Windsor slotted home to again bring Hedgehogs to within a goal but Dringhouses defended brilliantly, towards the end Dringhouses broke away to add a fourth to kill the game off. James Stannard and Ambrose got the man of the match votes.

