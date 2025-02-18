Heslerton Hedgehogs Under-16s edged out in last-ever league match

Heslerton Hedgehogs Under-16s were edged out in their last-ever league match. Photos by Cherie Allardice

Heslerton Hedgehogs Under-16s played their last-ever junior league game on Sunday as they welcomed Dringhouses to Sands Lane.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A poor start from Hedgehogs saw Dringhouses score twice in the first 10 minutes.

An altercation saw the visitors reduced to nine players. Heslerton took advantage with Charlie Ambrose bundling the ball home to halve the deficit, however the nine men of Dringhouses battled on and restored their two-goal lead before the break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the second half Ollie Windsor slotted home to again bring Hedgehogs to within a goal but Dringhouses defended brilliantly, towards the end Dringhouses broke away to add a fourth to kill the game off. James Stannard and Ambrose got the man of the match votes.