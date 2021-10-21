Heslerton Heroes Under-12s draw with rivals Scalby

Heslerton U15s in action against Poppleton

This was a well-fought game, both teams struggling to break each other down.

The Heroes took the lead with a well worked passage of play, Oscar Troop with a long ball for Louie Spencer to chase, a fine pass into Reece Wright who was in the right place to score the opener.

Scalby levelled the score with a penalty. Troop could only parry the ball onto the post and it dropped over the goal line. Both teams are still unbeaten after a fair 1-1 draw.

Charlie Driver was the Heroes player of the game for a fantastic performance in midfield.

A lacklustre performance saw a depleted Heslerton Under-15s crash to their first league defeat of the season, losing 7-1 against a well-organised Poppleton side.

Falling a goal behind early on Heslerton steadied the ship and battled hard, frustrating the away team.

Then followed a crazy five- minute spell before the break in which Heslerton fell asleep conceding a penalty and another quickfire goal before Jake Allardice latched onto a long clearance from Richard Gale in goal, nodding the ball over the onrushing keeper and tapping into the empty net only for Poppleton to go straight down the other end and score again.

After the break Poppleton turned the screw scoring three more including another penalty as Heslerton tired.

Special mentions go to Allardice and Corey Wiles who covered every blade of grass, Gale in goal who made some great saves and Tommy Palmer who was a rock at the heart of the defence.

Jay Marsh blasted a double hat-trick as Filey Holt Under-13s blew away Sleights in a dominant display to win 17-1.

Tom Richardson also bagged three as Holt were too hot to handle.

Skye Barr-Powell and Blue Macloughlin were both very impressive and scored their first goals of the campaign.

Logan Tuck (2), Lewis Cammish (2) , Oscar Jennison and Kobi Crawford added the others with Holt in commanding form.

Jasper North produced some fine saves to keep the visitors out and Freddie Lovitt and Zack Herbert were imperious in defence.

Filey Holt Under-Nines ran out as winners against Scholes Park Girls with some great football played by both sides.

Filey went ahead through William Moore and added further goals before half-time though Harvey duley, Jayden Flynn, a scorcher by Archie Bradshaw and two from Thomas Parkinson.

After the break Scholes Park battled hard and Filey added just one more goal. Thomas completing his hat trick with a fine team goal.

Park were unlucky not to get on the scoresheet, Olive coming close a couple of times. Ella Richrdson and Iylea Bell both had great games too.