Heslerton U13s tackle Eastfield in the 0-0 draw in the Scarborough Minor League Photos by Cherie Allardice

Keane Welburn led the way with a superb hat-trick, Charlie Driver and Reece Wright hit a brace apiece, with a goal each for Aaron Cook and Leo Minchella and an own goal.

Ollie Wilson took the player of the match award for a fantastic display in midfield.

Heslerton Hedgehogs Under-13s travelled to Eastfield and put in a magnificent battling display to come away with a point in a hard-fought 0-0 draw.

Eli Howden and Luke Allardice shared the man of the match award, both putting in magnificent performances.

Scarborough Athletic Under-15s were knocked out of the North Riding FA County Cup at the semi-final stage for the second year running.

It was a tough game which Boro dominated for the first half-hour and should have been in the lead but for some outstanding saves from the Guisborough keeper, yet it was Guisborough who took the lead against the run of play with a penalty.

Guisborough followed up with a further two goals in quick succession to lead at half-time.

