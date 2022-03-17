Heslerton Heroes Under-12s roar to 10-0 win at Sleights
Heslerton Heroes Under-12s soared to a 10-0 Scarborough & District Minor League win at Sleights.
Keane Welburn led the way with a superb hat-trick, Charlie Driver and Reece Wright hit a brace apiece, with a goal each for Aaron Cook and Leo Minchella and an own goal.
Ollie Wilson took the player of the match award for a fantastic display in midfield.
Heslerton Hedgehogs Under-13s travelled to Eastfield and put in a magnificent battling display to come away with a point in a hard-fought 0-0 draw.
Eli Howden and Luke Allardice shared the man of the match award, both putting in magnificent performances.
Scarborough Athletic Under-15s were knocked out of the North Riding FA County Cup at the semi-final stage for the second year running.
It was a tough game which Boro dominated for the first half-hour and should have been in the lead but for some outstanding saves from the Guisborough keeper, yet it was Guisborough who took the lead against the run of play with a penalty.
Guisborough followed up with a further two goals in quick succession to lead at half-time.
Boro rallied again in the second half with Reggie Steels pulling one back with a neat finish from inside the box but just as there seemed to be a glimmer of hope for Scarborough, a cleverly worked free-kick saw Guisborough take the game out of reach.