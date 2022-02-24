Heslerton Heroes Under-12s see off Scalby to claim Scarborough Minor League title

Heslerton Heroes U12s won the Scarborough Minor League title

As they have done all season long both teams matched each other with the game eventually finishing nil nil, both sides going close to scoring the deciding goal.

Penalties ensued and it was Heslerton Heroes who came away as league winners.

Huge credit to Scalby who have matched Heslerton game for game and battled all the way through the play-off.

Boro Under-15s

Scarborough Athletic Under-15s suffered a narrow defeat to bow out of the JPL KO Cup against Gateshead.

Gateshead that took the lead in the first half taking their opportunities well to go in 2-0 up.

Scarborough pulled a goal back early in the second half to give themselves hope.

Rueben Taylor’s free-kick was met by Connor Webster who scrambled the ball in.

A couple of lapses in concentration were quickly punished by Gateshead and at 4-1 Boro looked dead and buried.

The boys rallied again when Ross Buttler’s through ball was met by George Birley who neatly finished into the bottom corner, and shortly after Birley was on hand again with a solo effort, rounding three players before finishing.