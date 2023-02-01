Heslerton Heroes Under-13s hot-shots hit top form to sink Scholes Park

Heslerton Girls Under-10s on the attack during their win against Scarborough Athletic Girls

A penalty scored by Archie Pilmoor and an outstanding brace from Keane Welburn gave the visitors the victory.

Centre-back Tom Gibson was the player of the game for an unbelievable show.

Heslerton Hounds Under-Nines welcomed Filey Holt.

Heslerton Under-16s, blue kit, push on at home to Stamford Bridge

Tom Kinsella was in goal with Dhruv Muddu and Harry Elvidge in defence and a midfield of Thomas Wright, Edwin Thompson and Ethan Dale leaving Jacob Moss playing as striker.

A well-organised Filey team made it difficult for the Hounds to play with no goals at the break, but in the second half great midfield play allowed Thompson to bag a hat-trick. Muddu impressed in defence, while Wright finished off the scoring for the Hounds late on.

Heslerton Under-10 Girls achieved a comfortable victory against a newly-formed Scarborough Ladies team.

It was a tight match until Beth Mackay scored five goals in quick succession, followed by a final goal from Safia Bryan.

Heslerton Under-Nines Hounds take on Filey Holt PHOTOS BY CHERIE ALLARDICE

Player of the match was awarded to Annie Hodgson.

A very depleted Heslerton Under-16s welcomed high-flying Stamford Bridge.

The hosts stifled Bridge until late in the first half when a lapse in concentration saw the visitors take the lead.

Heslerton battled on in the second half but two more goals followed. The hosts pulled one back with a Josh Smith free-kick and Charlie Silk nodded home but Bridge held on for the win. Stand-in keeper Jake Allardice was the hosts’ man of the match.

A Heslerton Under-16s player gets the ball under control

Seamer Under-12s secured a 9-0 win against Hunmanby.

A good finish from Riley Scott put Seamer in front, then noah Salt doubled the lead from the penalty spot after being brought down by the keeper.

Salt added another from close-range from a Bobby Fields corner to make it 3-0 at the break.

Salt wrapped up his hat-trick when he tapped home from another corner, then it became 5-0 when a Salt cross deflected in off a Hunmanby defender. A 25-yard strike from Isaac Fletcher sailed over the keeper and it was 7-0 when Salt fired a shot from 20 yards into the top corner.

