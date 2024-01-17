Heslerton Hornets Under-Eights hit top form against Scarborough Football Scholarship

A hat-trick from Josh Brown gave Heslerton Hornets Under-Eights a well-deserved victory over Scarborough Football Scholarship in the Scarborough & District Minor League last weekend.

Heslerton Hornets take on Scarborough Football Scholarship.

Max Patterson grabbed the only goal for the village club in the second game with a fine assist coming from the Heslerton Hornets player of the game Lottie Jones.

Heslerton Hummingbirds Under-Nines welcomed Brooklyn Belles Under-Nines to Sand Lane on Saturday morning.

A well-fought game from both sides, however it was the home team that would come off victorious with a starting goal from Lottie Jones and a hat-trick from Jessica Metham.

Heslerton Hummingbirds U9s girls take on Brooklyn. PHOTOS: CHERIE ALLARDICE

Copmanthorpe were the visitors to Settrington Stadium to take on Heslerton Under-14s for the second versus third clash.Copmanthorpe opened the scoring very early which shocked Heslerton.

The visiting team then doubled their lead in the second half.Heslerton pulled one goal back through Taylor Sims from a ball into the box from Archie Pilmoor.

Copmanthorpe took the game to Heslerton and scored a further two goals to settle the game.