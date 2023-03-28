Heslerton Under-Sevens (royal blue) take on Flamborough in the Minor League.

The home team created several chances in the first half and William Flinton gave them a lead to take into the break, writes Steve Allardice.

Max Patterson came out of goal and added to the scoreline followed by strikes for George Harrison and Charlie Parker.

Santino Abbey pulled off an amazing save in goal to keep a clean sheet and Parker added his second to round off a fantastic display by the Blues.

Heslerton U12s battle against Hunmanby PHOTOS BY CHERIE ALLARDICE

Heslerton Hotshots Under-Eights travelled to Yorkshire Coast looking to build on last week’s fantastic result.

Riley Downes was the standout performer in the first half with his driving runs from midfield however the teams headed into the break all square.

Into the second half and Seth Marston fired the Hotshots into the lead which was soon doubled by Eva Thompson.

Yorkshire Coast scored themselves late on to set up a tense finish but the Hotshots defended doggedly to hold on for a fantastic victory.

Hunmanby U12s get stuck in against Heslerton Spiders.

Heslerton Hotshots are looking for more players for next season as they move up to Under-Nine.

If your child turns nine between September 1 2023 and August 31 2024 next year please get in touch on the club’s Facebook page @Heslerton Junior Football Club or contact Steve on 07950 253639.

Heslerton Hounds Under-Nines travelled to Scarborough Athletic mixed.

The home team found themselves a goal to the good at the break but the Hounds came back in the second half fighting with strikes from Edwin Thompson and Jacob Moss putting them ahead.

Hornets on the attack v Flamborough.

Ethan Dale and Eddie Ellis held firm in the Hounds defence with James Coulter making some fine saves to help the visitors hang on for victory.

Heslerton Spiders welcomed Hunmanby in the Under-12 plate.

The away team shocked Heslerton to take the lead which woke Heslerton up. Dexter Penny brought the teams level before Daniel Thompson fired the home team into the lead at the break.