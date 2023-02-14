Heslerton hot-shots hit top form to see off Amotherby & Swinton Reserves 7-2

Ethan Chan, centre, was named as Heslerton's Man of the Match PHOTOS BY CHERIE ALLARDICE

Heslerton opened the scoring on three minutes as captain Ollie Stanton fired home a left foot finish following a fine ball into the box by Morgan Kendrew, writes Keith Sales.

However, three minutes later the visitors would be level through Tom Moorcroft, assisted by Andy Rouph.

On nine minutes Heslerton regained the lead as Gareth Driver played in Kendrew who fired home his 13th goal of the season.

Left-back Josh Wade looks to clear his lines for Heslerton.

This was the catalyst to 30 or so minutes of pulsating football which saw the hosts carve open Amotherby with wave after wave of superb attacking play.

On 20 minutes Driver and Kendrew linked to set up Tom Peel who made no mistake from 18 yards.

Just before the half-hour mark the hosts made it four. Left-back Josh Wade began the move down the left which finished with Peel’s pass into the box for Driver to fire strongly past the helpless keeper.

Heslerton went further ahead with Kendrew latching onto a half cleared ball, he squeezed a well hit shot past all and into the net.

With three minutes remaining before the break the hosts made it 6-1 as Morgan, yet again provider, set up Peel to grab his second of the half.

The second half saw the hosts pick up from where they had left off and from a half-cleared Kendrew corner, Peel kept the ball alive to fire in from close-range and complete his hat-trick.

Amotherby grabbed some consolation when Matty Smithson scored 10 minutes from time assisted by Campbell Barnett.

There were more senior minutes on the park for 16-year-olds Jake Allardice and Tommy Palmer, while recent signing Jordan Anderson made his debut from the bench.

Man of the Match winners were Heslerton’s combative midfielder Ethan Chan and George Coultish (Amotherby & Swinton).

Third-placed Sinnington visited fourth-placed Goldsborough United in the division’s ‘Match of the Day’, with the hosts earning a 4-0 win.

The home side took the lead with just over 10 minutes played.

A high ball into target man Ian Smith was flicked on well and coasting in round the back from the left-back position was Aidan Duell. The youngster took the ball neatly into his path and rifled a volley in giving the keeper no chance.

United extended their lead on 20 minutes, a long throw by Phil Spencer wasn’t dealt with by the defence and Ben Watson was on hand to volley high into the roof of the net to double his side’s lead.

Spencer’s long throws were causing Sinnington’s back line problems and they were having to defend resolutely to stop Goldsborough extending their advantage.

A mistake from the away side would see Boro extent their lead further.

Adam Entwistle found space in the midfield to clip a ball over the top for the advancing Watson. The keeper was favourite to get there however the ball went through his legs and rolled into the empty net.

The second half saw Dom Ingham and Nath Smuthwaite both make super goal-line challenges to maintain the three-goal lead for United.

With 15 minutes to go Watson found himself on the right, his cross was pinpoint and Smith headed past the Sinnington keeper to make it 4-0.

The Wombleton Wanderers v Filey Town Reserves game was postponed because Filey couldn’t raise a team.

Filey are desperate to sign some additional players or they may fold, any player who can help is asked to contact secretary Andy Micklethwaite on 07411271773 with urgency.

Goal Sports lost 4-2 at home to Whitby Fishermen’s Society Academy.

After five minutes Mark Plumpton was caught on the ball, Brogan Russell ran through and scored for the Axcademy.

Twenty minutes later Russell scored a second as a long ball over the defence saw a home defender wrong side, he ran in and finished well.

Goal Sports got a penalty back through Nathan Sutherland, his first goal since returning from Snainton, and then Whitby hit a third on the stroke of half-time, a midfielder Kieran Wade waltzing his way through the home midfield and then defence and finishing well.

Sutherland hit his second midway through the second half, a 30-yard screamer, to give Goal Sports hope, but defender Brandon-Lee Fields fired into his own net when trying to clear although the goal was claimed by Russell for his hat-trick.

The Man of the Match for Goal Sports was Sutherland while Russell won the Fishermen’s award.

Rillington Rovers are up into sixth after a 3-1 home win against Duncombe Park Reserves.

The Rillington goals were scored by Jack Sawdon, Josh Vale, and James Sawdon with Harry King the Park marksman.

Wes Humpleby won Park’s Man of the Match award.

The league’s three cup competitions have all reached the quarter final stage.

The draws for the quarter-finals were made a recent meeting of the League Management Committee.

They are as follows: Ryedale Hospital Cup: Rosedale v Heslerton, Wombleton Wanderers v The Valley, Ayton v Union Rovers, Thornton le Dale v Goldsborough.

Gordon Harrison Memorial Trophy: Bagby & Balk v Wombleton Wanderers, Kirkbymoorside Res v Ayton, Rosedale v Amotherby & Swinton, Union Rovers v Kirkdale United..