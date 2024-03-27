Heslerton Hunters Under-11s edged out by Hamilton Panthers
It was the home team who opened the scoring from a corner with Toby Farn claiming the finish.
However Panthers equalised shortly after to send the sides in level at the break.
The Panthers took the lead in the second half and despite the Hunters best efforts they couldn't find an equaliser.
Sam Windsor and Jack Bowes took the man of the match plaudits.
After a run of good results, Heslerton Fireworks Girls Under-11s missed out by the odd goal in five in their final game of the season to undefeated York RI.
Players of the match went to Ashleigh Simpson and Isla Mackay with Isla's twin sister Beth scoring both of the Heslerton goals.
Jamie Moss scored his first of the season and took the man of the match award but it wasn't enough as Heslerton Hedgehogs Under-15s struggled in the wind against visiting Dunnington.
The hard work and determination wasn't enough to get the points. Eli Howden and Harley Bott shared the spoils of parents player award.