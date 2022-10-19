Heslerton Under 16 in blue in action against North Duffield Dragons.

The visitors were first off the mark, but Heslerton gave quick reply with a couple of goals from Frankie Olver and Chester Driver.

Cayton replied with a goal in the second half which spurred the Hurricanes into action with a goal from Harry Dalby and Elias El Ammari.

The player of the match award went to Dalby for a superb performance.

Heslerton Under 16, in blue, in action against North Duffield Dragons.

Heslerton Under-16s endured another tough day office as they welcomed joint league leaders North Duffield to Sand Lane.

Four first-half goals put the visitors well in front and even though Heslerton rallied in the second half and put in a battling display the visitors scored again with the last kick of the game.

Man of the match went to debutant Charlie Silk for a dogged display in centre midfield.

POMFS Under-12s League leaders Seamer FC Under-12s continued their brilliant start to the league campaign with an 8-0 win at one of their closest rivals Scalby on Sunday afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

An Albie Lawton effort gave Seamer a slender 1-0 lead at the half-time break.

in the second half Seamer stepped into top gear as they were outstanding and dominated the game against tough opponents.

Ollie Lawton made it 2-0 with an adept finish from close-range, then Joseph Adams effectively sealed the win with the home side’s third goal of the day.

The high-flyers were not finished there though and they added a fourth goal through Bobby Owen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Albie Lawton added his second to further strengthen Seamer’s grip on the game, then good work in the box, a neat turn and a good finish saw Noah Salt make it 6-0 to the home side.

Salt soon added his second of the game and the 8-0 win was completed by Albie Lawton’s hat-trick goal in the closing moments.

The Seamer team shared the man of the match award and special thanks went to Jimmy Sutherland, who refereed the game very well.