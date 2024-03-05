Jorji Crawford scored in Scarborough Ladies Under-18s win against Wigginton

Boro looked the strongest from the off, on 28 minutes Lucy Fairbank drove down the right hand side, cut in and struck a powerful left footed strike from the 18 yard line that the keeper was only able to half stop before the ball crossed the line.

Four minutes later a lovely drifting cross from Amelia Breckon had the keeper moving backwards and only able to flap at the ball before it found the net.

Jorji Crawford was able to make a central run forward on 55 minutes, perfectly placing the ball past the keeper.

Scarborough Ladies Under-18s won 4-1 at home to Wigginton. PHOTOS BY RICHARD PONTER

On 69 minutes Fairbank took a short throw-in from near the right corner flag, Crawford passed it back to player of the match Fairbank who floated a wonderful swinging cross that beat everyone and found the net.

Wigginton scored a late consolation goal, finally getting the ball past debutant keeper Brooke Mason, who had moved up from the Under-16s. The new keeper made a brilliant diving save in an excellent first appearance for the U18s.

Leaders Scarborough Ladies Under-14s earned a 1-0 home win against second-placed Fulford.

Boro were on top for most of the first half and having some great attacks but the girls struggled to convert, so it was goalless at the break.

Debutant keeper Brooke Mason makes a save for the home side.

Fulford came out fighting in the second half and it was a fantastic game to watch but girl of the game Olivia Smith in goal was determined to keep a clean sheet.

Scarborough broke forward and after a fantastic move, the ball found in form striker Layla Bint who slotted home her 21st of season to secure the 1-0 win to keep the home side in pole position.

Scarborough Ladies Under-12s took all three points in a cracking game against local rivals Brooklyn.

Both teams are relatively new to the City of York Girls Football League so matches between them are always both competitive and enjoyable and this one proved no different, despite the cold and damp conditions.

Attacking from the first whistle Boro took the lead through Olive Atthews after seven minutes, but despite good pressure throughout the half they went into the break just 1-0 ahead.

After the break Boro upped the tempo and Atthews completed her hat-trick.