Heslerton​ Juniors FC Hawks Under-Sevens hit top form against Brooklyn Cubs

Hawks (blue kit) take on Brooklyn (bibs). Photo: Cherie Allardice

First half goals from Billy Cooper, Trent Simpson and Valentine Davison put the villagers up at half-time in a dominant display from the home side.

Second half further goals from Valentine Davison and Trent Simpson and a goal from Harry Maw helped the Hawks take the victory before the visitors scored three late goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were also notable performances from Noah Holderness who worked tirelessly, Thomas Horwell who kept goal in the first half, keeping a clean sheet in his first game back from injury and player of the match Oliver King who worked tirelessly for the Hawks.