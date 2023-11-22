Heslerton Juniors FC Hawks Under-Sevens hit top form against Brooklyn Cubs
Heslerton Hawks Under-Sevens welcomed Brooklyn Cubs to Sand Lane on Sunday morning.
First half goals from Billy Cooper, Trent Simpson and Valentine Davison put the villagers up at half-time in a dominant display from the home side.
Second half further goals from Valentine Davison and Trent Simpson and a goal from Harry Maw helped the Hawks take the victory before the visitors scored three late goals.
There were also notable performances from Noah Holderness who worked tirelessly, Thomas Horwell who kept goal in the first half, keeping a clean sheet in his first game back from injury and player of the match Oliver King who worked tirelessly for the Hawks.