​Heslerton Under-16s Hedgehogs welcomed Hamilton Panthers to Sand Lane on Sunday with both York Youth Football League teams taking a share of the points in a pulsating end to end game.

​The Panthers were quick out of the blocks, capitalising on a mistake at the back to score within the opening few minutes, writes Steve Allardice.

Both teams had several chances to score in the first half but no more goals followed.

Early in the second half Heslerton drew level as Charlie Ambrose smashed home from the spot after being upended himself in the box.

Panthers soon regained the lead as the pacy striker broke the offside trap and slotted his side into the lead only for Noah Johnson to curl home an equaliser and set up a tense final 15 minutes. However neither team could find a winner.

Ewan Masterman, Ambrose and Joey Palmer got the man of the match awards.

Heslerton Hunters Under-12s made the trip to Fulford for their first game back since the Christmas break.

A battling performance from the Blues saw Uso Howden halve the deficit at the break however Fulford proved too strong adding two more goals in the second half to come out victorious.